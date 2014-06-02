Just So You Know, There’s No Hard Feelings Between Red Viper And The Mountain

#Game of Thrones
News & Culture Writer
06.02.14 51 Comments

SPOILERS AHEAD

Pedro Pascal, a.k.a. Oberyn Martell, a.k.a. the dearly departed Red Viper posted this photo on Instagram earlier today to show us that he and The Mountain (real name Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) are still totally cool, despite the fact that one of them smashed the other’s face into a jelly on last night’s Game of Thrones.

That scene.*shudder* Can’t watch. Won’t watch. You’ll be missed, Red Viper.

(Via Pajiba)

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesOBERYN MARTELLTHE MOUNTAIN

