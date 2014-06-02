Just So You Know, There’s No Hard Feelings Between Red Viper And The Mountain

SPOILERS AHEAD
Pedro Pascal, a.k.a. Oberyn Martell, a.k.a. the dearly departed Red Viper posted this photo on Instagram earlier today to show us that he and The Mountain (real name Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) are still totally cool, despite the fact that one of them smashed the other’s face into a jelly on last night’s Game of Thrones.
That scene.*shudder* Can’t watch. Won’t watch. You’ll be missed, Red Viper.
I want this picture as my desktop wallpaper.
This is what Cannonball Run would’ve looked like if Dom DeLuise was into steroids rather than stuffed-crust pizza.
Dom DeLuise should be credited as the true inventor of stuffed-crust.
Captain CHAOS!
FACT: you can become cooler by looking at this picture. #Science
I don’t know if I feel cooler…or HOTTER.
Looking at those two shirtless, I definitely think less of myself. Thanks, jerks. Would it hurt you to go to a Pizza Hut buffet two or three times a week?
Pretty….uh pretty damn hot up in here now.
Also, you can become dumber by reading the headline of “There is no hard feelings.”
#Grammar
dear god is that a man?
Pascali Spunk?
Why’d you post a picture of Orlando Bloom standing next to a normal sized man?
You made me laugh so hard I snorted (which oddly sounded like Obie’s skull popping).
+5
Holy mother of gawd, Hafþór is freakin HUGE.
Weird, he didn’t have those tattoo’s on last nights show.
Every new picture I see of Hafþór (Thank you, ctrl C + ctrl V) he looks even bigger than in the last one…
That guy’s effing massive.
Hafþór always looks like he’s just too NICE to be a murderous bear-man… but there’s no doubt he could be, if he wanted to.
It’s all relative. He looks tiny in this picture….
[forum.ronnie.cz]
The telephone poles in the background make him look like Godzilla.
Or, as Hafthor calls them, “toothpicks.”
This is basically worst case scenario for your wife’s ex lovers: an attractive, smooth talking Latin guy and King Kong.
She’ll then spend 20 minutes trying to convince you that she finds your gut and pasty white complexion attractive. We know better.
Beats your wife’s current lovers.
Someone cast that sexy mofo as a pirate right the hell now. Because of reasons.
Those are really good reasons, I can’t think of any more.
Those aren’t even shorts on Thor- he just grabbed the craft services tent and bent it into some shorts.
Holy Jesus is Haftpor even looked at me cross-eyed I’d just kill myself. And I’m a lot bigger than Oberyn. True it’s lard but it still counts.
O/U 3.5 boxes Pedro is standing on in that picture.
His shoulder tattoos probably take up enough surface area to cover the entire back of a normal human male.
Please don’t take the glasses off Obie.
Oh sure…now he wears eye protection.
Wouldn’t YOU?
Ha x10000
Pedro Pascal can get it. I’m a straight guy but whatever.
Mr Steal Yo Girl x2
Even after last the events of last night, and the fact that he is clearly attempting to do some sort of intimidating flexing shouting pose, the mountain still looks like an overgrown teddy bear to me.
If you can’t watch the scene why did Dustin use a GIF of it in the header? He needs a ban for forcing the spoilers on your readers.
A moose once bit Hafþór’s sister.
Once.
And then he took it down with his 88 magnum….it shoots through schools.
they should have gotten this mountain the whole time.
I hope the Mountain’s real life mom was a big gal; for her sake.
Pedro Pascal will age into the most interesting man in the world, dude is just too cool
this is so perfect.
This is my favorite picture ever… Other than that, I’m still shell-shocked from last night.
I think we all are.
All the gay love by straight guys for Oberyn reminds me of when Angeline Jolie was at her prime and every straight girl was picking her to throw their lez vibes at.
He could def be the prequel to the Heineken guy whenever the current guy is done.
You mean the Dos Equis guy? “The Most Interesting Man in the World”?
Wow what an asshole. Speaking of myself that is. Heineken? I drink my micheladas with dos Equis and still said that. Time to put the tablet down…
Pedro would be a great “most interesting man in the world”. Good idea there.