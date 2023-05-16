There may be a WGA’ strike going on, but that doesn’t mean America’s entertainment industry can’t at least announce shows they might do when it ends. (And it could be a good while till that happens.) On Monday, Showtime announced not one but two revivals of beloved shows that ended a long time ago: Nurse Jackie and Weeds. They’d be proper returns, too, with the original casts and everything. But one show’s star isn’t sure he’s into it.

Variety spoke with Weeds alum Justin Kirk, who was just seen playing fascist potential president Jeryd Mencken on the most recent Succession, and it doesn’t sound like Showtime got all its ducks lined up before saying they were bringing his old show back.

“Even as a fan, do you really want to see us all old and coming back? By the time of Season 8, I don’t think the general idea was, ‘We should keep doing this!’” Kirk said. “Look, I love those people, I love that character. I probably know as much as you do about any future reboots.”

The series, should it come to fruition, would catch up with the Botwin family 10 years after the show ended, which was back in 2012. It’s not the first time Kirk has heard talk of them reviving it.

“I had heard rumors of various iterations. Once, I heard about it being a prequel with younger characters, and then you just see us in flash forwards. So I have no idea,” Kirk said. “Although weirdly enough, I did recently hear of it again, so they may be trying to drag its tired carcass out.”

Kirk generally sounded skeptical about anything getting done in this town. “There are a million things that are claimed to be in some sort of development,” Kirk explained. “My agents haven’t mentioned it to me in a long time. Maybe they’re going to recast [Andy, his Weeds character].”

When asked if he’d return should Showtime formally ask him to, Kirk was a bit more open-minded.

“That is a $64,000 question. I guess we’d have to see what it was,” Kirk said. He then became more optimistic. “My very favorite piece of narrative entertainment is ‘Twin Peaks: The Return.’ There is something exciting about seeing the people from something you were into however much older. There’s something cool about that. There’s got to be a story to tell, or some reason to do it. So we’ll see.”

