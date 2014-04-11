KABOOM: Anderson Cooper Roasted An Anti-Gay Sportscaster On Twitter Last Night

Damian Goddard’s Twitter bio reads as follows: “Former Rogers Sportsnet anchor fired for tweeting support of marriage/Current President/Executive Producer – IgniteTV.” After the above exchange, perhaps he should consider adding “Recovering burn victim,” because, hoo boy. Do not come at Anderson Cooper. Ever. That’s the lesson here.

Or, to put it another way…

coopergif

