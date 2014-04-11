KABOOM: Anderson Cooper Roasted An Anti-Gay Sportscaster On Twitter Last Night

Damian Goddard’s Twitter bio reads as follows: “Former Rogers Sportsnet anchor fired for tweeting support of marriage/Current President/Executive Producer – IgniteTV.” After the above exchange, perhaps he should consider adding “Recovering burn victim,” because, hoo boy. Do not come at Anderson Cooper. Ever. That’s the lesson here.
Or, to put it another way…
mymymy
That steamed up my monocle. ‘Cause that was hot.
That is a crazy good burn.
This is a pretty weak-ass “roasting,” given the kinds of Twitter insult-fests we’ve seen from people like Patton Oswalt. I realize sometimes less is more, and “brevity is the soul of wit,” but this isn’t really much to warrant talking about.
yeah not really a roast. just a single barb.
Nice one, but a single burn does not make it a roast.
Anderson is correct. Your pocket square is never supposed to match your tie exactly, especially if you’re going with purple and black.
Oh SNAP!
