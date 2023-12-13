Is Home Alone 2: Lost in New York the best Christmas movie? No. It’s not even the best Home Alone movie (that would be the one without a bullying cameo from Donald Trump). But it’s not without its holiday season charms, especially the scene where Kevin (played by Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Macaulay Culkin) is in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and asks to take back “every mean thing I ever said to my family.” Even Buzz.

Kate McKinnon, who is hosting this weekend’s SNL, also dropped by the Rockefeller tree in a promo for the episode. But she has a different request.

“I’d really love to host SNL this week with musical guest Billie Eilish,” the returning cast member said. “I know, I know, it’s a big ask. But hear me out. I’ve been throughly cleaning my cat food cans before recycling them.” McKinnon, who noted that she was in Barbie (“I played the hot one”), wants to host because “I really miss it. I miss the stage. I miss Lorne.” She even misses “wearing Giuliani teeth.”

When Kenan Thompson tells McKinnon she got the gig, he wonders why no one told her. She responds, “I dropped my phone in the toilet in September.” Good to have you back, Kate.

You can watch the promo above.