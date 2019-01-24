Comedy Central

The Other Two might seem like a cynical look at viral fame through the lens of late-millennial angst, but the Comedy Central series (which debuts tonight at 10:30 pm EST) is actually that and a sweet take on family. Specifically, a messed up family touched by fame and tragedy. And also hangers-on. Ken Marino plays one of those hangers-on in the form of a manager named Streeter, who attaches to the young career of ChaseDreams (the YouTube famous pop star sibling of the show’s main characters) like a barnacle. But, to hear Marino tell it, his character isn’t all that bad.

When I spoke with the ubiquitous comic actor (Wet Hot American Summer, Party Down, and so much else) about the chase for fame and the depth of The Other Two he was as open and effusive about series creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and his castmates as he was in the mood to keep things loose. What follows is a cross between an interview about the show and a darkly comedic bit of banter about my crappy connection, weird hotels, his lazy river dreams, and his demise at the hands of, well, this interview.

With Burning Love (which Marino starred in and co-produced) and The Other Two it seems like you gravitate toward a similar topic. What is it about the quest for this sort of weird fame that appeals to you in terms of these projects?

Ken Marino: That’s a fantastic question and I wish I had an answer that made me seem like I really wanna delve into this topic. But the truth is, Burning Love was something… an idea my wife came up with. We watched that show [The Bachelor], it was a guilty pleasure, so we did a satire of that genre. And then the reason I did this is because I met Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and they were fantastic people and they were funny people and I respected the work that they did in the past. I just came on board to do it. I mean, I suppose I responded to the subject matter but I’ve never really thought about it on a deeper level until you just asked that question.

You’ve been famous for a while, though. How is, I don’t wanna say “the scene” because I don’t know if you’re a party boy, but in general, the universe around being noticed and being notable and going to events… how has that changed since you’ve been around?

I still feel like I’m just trying to hustle and I feel like I’m on the outside looking in and I’m just trying to get the next good gig and hope that the previous work I’ve done is something that makes people interested in working with me. I don’t know how I’m necessarily perceived by people as far as if I’m recognizable or not. I just don’t feel that, I don’t see that. I’m just trying to be honest. I’m just trying to get the next good gig and work with really good people because life is short and keeps getting shorter ’cause I’m getting old and I’m gonna die soon and I appreciate you bringing it up now.

This is good. I wanna make sure this is a dark interview. That way everybody on the internet will be really focused on it like the line in that Conan interview with the New York Times. I wanna really take this to a really dark and macabre place.

You can call it “Ken Marino’s Last Interview.”

[Laughs] Exactly. Perfect.

They found him in a hotel room later that day.

I will build my career on the bedrock of your downfall.

[Laughs] I appreciate that. I want success for you.