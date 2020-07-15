On Wednesday, Disney+ released the latest trailer for Muppets Now, the super-company’s latest attempt to do something with the Jim Henson brand they purchased for $75 million back in 2004. It’s been a bumpy road, with one mildly underperforming reboot movie, an actually underperforming sequel, and a mockumentary TV show that lasted only one season. (Kermit, at least, has endured in the form of many popular memes.) Muppets Now, a short-form improv-y series featuring the likes of Josh Gad and Seth Rogen, may be the thing that gets them back on track, but there’s one hitch: Some people on Twitter felt the new guy voicing ringleader Kermit is a little…off.

The trailer consists of a Zoom session — because even puppets have to social distance when making content now — with Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Janice, Dr. Teeth et al. popping in for a quick meeting. “Hi, everyone,” Kermit announces, and you don’t have to be a stickler for detail to notice Kermit suddenly sounds different. And there’s a reason for that: Steve Whitmire, who took over for Kermit creator and longtime voice Jim Henson after his death in 1990, retired from the gig in 1990. He was replaced by Matt Vogel in 2017, but we haven’t really heard a lot from the Muppets since then.

As such, Vogel’s attempt to carry the torch couldn’t help but sound…not quite there. It left people confused.

Me every time I hear the new Kermit voice pic.twitter.com/Y7co4uXnYY — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) July 15, 2020

Um, Kermit's voice…what happened? That's not even close to Kermit's voice. https://t.co/eIp9jt3Qqt — John Marecek (@JohnMarecek) July 15, 2020

Steve Whitmire's replacement on Kermit doesn't sound right. https://t.co/cQOf5XkIxn — Stuart Ian Burns is still (@feelinglistless) July 15, 2020

Some were more directly critical.

Does anyone else think Kermit's voice sounds too deep in this? Makes me miss Steve Whitmire. — Nick Sorenson (@Nick0086) July 15, 2020

Some were angry.

I am fucking fuming. The new guy they got to voice Kermit sucks so much ass. I hate this. Muppets is fucking dead. I hate 2020 so much. https://t.co/9yVKdyvLR8 — RetroArcadeMonkey (@RetroArcadeMonk) July 15, 2020

Some, however, were optimistic about the show in general but hoped Vogel would get better.

I am really looking forward to the new Muppets stuff on Disney+. It is the reason I'm going to subscribe. That being said it is going to take me a while to get used to the new Kermit voice. The fact that I've been around for three Kermit voices makes me feel old. — Troublin' Times Todd™ (@RowkerTheJoker) July 15, 2020

The new Kermit voice will take getting used to, but I am so excited for the Muppets to return! — Jon Mortensen (@JonMortBeard) July 15, 2020

Some were more charitable in their criticism.

Nothing will ever match Jim Henson’s portrayal of Kermit the Frog, but that’s because it was the original. A character is not just a voice. As long as the portrayal still feels like the Kermit the Frog we all love that’s what’s important. — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) July 15, 2020

And at least one was incredibly complimentary.

I actually like kermits voice 🥺 it reminds me a lot more of Jim’s Kermit voice — carly! 44 days✨ (@carlybella_) July 15, 2020

There was, however, one detail that jumped out to some.