Muppets Now makes its Disney+ debut in just a few short weeks, and like all of us navigating these unusual times, even Kermit and the gang have to sit through Zoom calls.

In a new video to promote the upcoming series, The Muppets are subjected to “Joe from Legal” who joins the call to basically rain on everyone’s parade. He not only declares that all episodes will now be called “Muppisodes” to enhance the IP, but he also comes baring budget restraints and immediately shoots down Gonzo’s awesome idea for celebrity cameos. If you missed the official trailer, those celebs will include Seth Rogen, Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul, and other surprise guests who unfortunately won’t be rotated in a giant pie. Stupid Joe from Legal…

Anyway, the Zoom call is a timely touch that emphasizes how Muppets Now will take a unique approach to previous Muppet shows by barreling into a variety of non-fiction topics without a script.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Muppets Now” is The Muppets Studio’s first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+. In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him. Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in “Muppets Now” with the kind of startling silliness and chaotic fun that made them famous. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best.

Muppets Now starts streaming July 31 on Disney+.

(Via The Muppets)