Kevin Bacon Talks About The Time He Urinated Down An Air Shaft

In an earlier segment on The Late Late Show, roommates competed to see which pair knew each other best. This somehow led to Kevin Bacon talking about how his first four years of living in New York were spent sleeping in the kitchen. Apparently, two bedroom apartments weren’t always as advertised. But all that led to Bacon talking about the time he was sleepwalking and “a little high,” and once awoke to find out he was not urinating in the right place.