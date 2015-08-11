Kevin Bacon Talks About The Time He Urinated Down An Air Shaft

#James Corden #Kevin Bacon
Contributing Writer
08.11.15

In an earlier segment on The Late Late Show, roommates competed to see which pair knew each other best. This somehow led to Kevin Bacon talking about how his first four years of living in New York were spent sleeping in the kitchen. Apparently, two bedroom apartments weren’t always as advertised. But all that led to Bacon talking about the time he was sleepwalking and “a little high,” and once awoke to find out he was not urinating in the right place.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Corden#Kevin Bacon
TAGSjames cordenkevin baconurine news

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP