BBC America renewed Killing Eve before it even premiered. That proved to be a smart decision: every episode of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s thrilling and addictive drama, based on Luke Jennings’ Villanelle novels, scored better ratings than the one before it. That hasn’t happened since the Nielsen live-plus-three measurement (how many people watched the night of and over the next three days) began “more than a decade ago,” according to the network.

Killing Eve capped its first season with an unbroken record of weekly ratings growth in the key adults 25-54 and 18-49 demos – something no other show on television has accomplished in more than a decade. The finale delivered series highs with 1.25 million viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings, up 86 percent from premiere, with 545,000 adults 25-54 and 378,000 adults 18-49, up 127 percent and 100 percent from premiere, respectively.

“I’m ecstatic to hear Eve and Villanelle have been keeping people up at night,” said Waller-Bridge (who also voiced L3-37 in Solo) in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who watched our show and passed it on to others. It’s everything we could have hoped for. Every department put their all into making this show, and we’re all buzzing with excitement about the love it’s getting.” Sandra Oh, who had terrific (and dangerous and sexy) chemistry with her co-star Jodie Comer, added, “It’s so fantastic that in this TV age of binge watching and being inundated with so much content that Killing Eve fans have grown the audience the tried and true way of word of mouth and are watching it weekly.”

It's true: content doesn't get much better than Killing Eve.