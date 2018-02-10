HBO Films

Kim Cattrall pulled zero punches on Saturday expressing her feelings about her former Sex and the City castmate Sarah Jessica Parker. Cattrall, who hasn’t been shy in sharing her previous displeasure with Parker, made a public declaration on Instagram that she wants the Divorce actress to stay the hell away.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” reads the primary image in Cattrall’s post.

Cattrall’s brother Christopher went missing in late January and was later confirmed dead. The accompanying caption to the message-driven image accused Parker of “exploiting” the tragedy as a crass attempt at image rehab. Parker had written a message sending love following Christopher’s death, writing “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.” Cattrall is asking Parker to leave her be.

“My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” wrote Cattrall. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The post was accompanied by an October 2017 New York Post article on the “mean girls culture” within Sex and the City. Sarah Jessica Parker has not commented on Cattrall’s public request and rebuke at this time. If Cynthia Nixon does take to the campaign trail as speculated, one imagines Cattrall and Parker probably won’t be popping up at the same even to show support.