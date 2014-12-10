Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Will Star In ‘Fargo’ Season Two

Shortly after we named Fargo the best show of 2014, FX announced that the second season of Noah Hawley’s drama, which won’t return until the fall (UGHHHH), will star Kirsten Dunst and Breaking Bad‘s Jesse Plemons as a married couple. They join Jeffrey Donovan.

According to a press release:

Dunst will play “Peggy Blomquist,” a small town beautician with big city dreams who is trying to figure out who she really is and what she really wants as she struggles with traditional societal expectations. She shares her home with her husband “Ed” (Plemons), a butcher’s assistant, who wants to be supportive of his wife’s self-discovery, even if he doesn’t quite understand it.

Riggins has True Detective, Landy has Fargo, Saracen has…repeats of Friday Night Lights on ESPN Classic? Plemons is basically a Coen Brothers character come to life, even when he’s not murdering people with guns or pipes, but it’ll be interesting to see how Dunst, who EW bizarrely labels as the star of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (as opposed to the dozens of other movies she has a real part in, like Jumanji!), fits into the darkly weird Fargoverse (not a thing).

Fargo’s new chapter, which will unfold over the course of 10 episodes, will travel back to 1979 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Luverne, Minnesota, where a young State Police Officer “Lou Solverson” (yet to be cast), recently back from Vietnam, will tackle an all new “true crime” case. Solverson’s wife, “Betsy,” (yet to be cast) their four-year-old daughter, “Molly,” (yet to be cast) and fellow officer, “Ben Schmidt,” (yet to be cast) will also be featured in the new installment.

More importantly, how many Crucifictorious songs will be on the soundtrack?