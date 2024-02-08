Paramount+ just unveiled the first trailer for Knuckles, a new six-part series that brings back Idris Elba as the Echidna warrior who made his live-action movie debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

For a streaming series, Knuckles did not skimp on the production value. Based on the trailer, the show exactly matches the look and feel of the hit Sonic the Hedgehog movies, which blended CGI animation and live-action characters. Even more impressive, get a load of this cast.

The ensemble includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital). Ben Schwartz will also reprise his role as Sonic and Colleen O’Shaughnessey will drop in as Tails.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3.

All six episodes of Knuckles will start streaming April 26 on Paramount+.