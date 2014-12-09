Krysten Ritter Had A Backstage Reunion With Her ‘Breaking Bad’ Buddy Aaron Paul On ‘Kimmel’

Yeah Bitch! app tycoon Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter, our future Jessica Jones, were both booked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. Unfortunately, we never saw them together, but Jane raved to Jimmy about how nice it was to see (and smell) her Jesse backstage before explaining that she hasn’t eaten Mylanta and oatmeal, which goes together like peanut butter and jelly and dog turds, since filming a pivotal Breaking Bad scene.
Meanwhile, Aaron Paul’s wife Lauren got the greatest gift of all for her birthday:
Not just Space Jam, but Space Jam on VHS. What a lucky lady.
“Not just Space Jam, but Space Jam on VHS.”
For my birthday in October, my brother got me The Terminator on VHS. I don’t own a VCR and can probably never watch it, but… Man… That was a fun gift.
A friend of mine just got me a mint-condition copy of Romancing The Stone on VHS. It’s my favorite movie, so just having that little piece of history is awesome to me.
If having VHS’s are history…My garage closet is full of history that I still need to transfer to DVD and bring into the future before my wife really makes my VHS’s history.
Not to self. Update “To Do” list
By the way. That title is VERY misleading.
New Title
Aaron Paul Surprises Wife On Her Birthday On Jimmy Kimmel
Are hipsters gonna start doing thing buying of old electronics now? I mean they love their record players but next were’re gonna have VCRs and VHSs and old glass tvs back in our stores looking “classic.” My friends house would be a hipster paradise, his dad still has a working 8-track in the living room.
I hope she’s pregnant….