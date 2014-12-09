Krysten Ritter Had A Backstage Reunion With Her ‘Breaking Bad’ Buddy Aaron Paul On ‘Kimmel’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yeah Bitch! app tycoon Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter, our future Jessica Jones, were both booked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. Unfortunately, we never saw them together, but Jane raved to Jimmy about how nice it was to see (and smell) her Jesse backstage before explaining that she hasn’t eaten Mylanta and oatmeal, which goes together like peanut butter and jelly and dog turds, since filming a pivotal Breaking Bad scene.

Meanwhile, Aaron Paul’s wife Lauren got the greatest gift of all for her birthday:

Not just Space Jam, but Space Jam on VHS. What a lucky lady.