Instead of complaining about Parasite becoming the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars, as some of us expected him to do, Donald Trump spent Monday night sharing out-of-context Curb Your Enthusiasm clips. That’s a new one.

“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” the president tweeted, along with a bootleg clip from the season 10 premiere, “Happy New Year,” in which Larry cuts a guy driving a motorcycle off. “What the f*ck are you doing?” the biker yells, followed by more expletives. David apologizes, but the situation doesn’t calm down until he puts on a red MAGA hat. “Just be more careful next time, OK?” the biker says before going on his merry way.

The scene isn’t meant to be taken seriously (the guy doing a Bernie Sanders impression on SNL is not a Trump supporter), and the episode is about David using the hat as “great people repellent” to get out of social situations he doesn’t want to be in. “Larry in the hat is such a dissonant image. You realized when he put it on that you just never see a person in a MAGA hat in Los Angeles,” executive producer Jeff Schaffer told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s like spotting a double rainbow of intolerance.” The satire, however, was lost on Trump, who apparently recorded the footage with an iPhone 4.

Last month, before “Happy New Year” aired, sports broadcaster Michael Kay asked David if he was worried the episode would alienate Trump supporters. “Alienate yourselves. Go. Go and alienate, you have my blessing,” David responded, perhaps sensing something like Trump’s confusion would happen. “No, I could give a f*ck.”

We should thank our lucky stars that Larry David is still making Curb.

