Larry King Weighs In On The Rumor That John Calipari Will Leave Kentucky To Coach The Lakers

04.09.14

As Burnsy noted the other day, Kentucky basketball legend Rex Chapman has reason to believe that John Calipari is done as the head coach at Kentucky and he’ll soon sign on to be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. This would certainly fit right in with Cal’s pattern of getting in and getting out quick, before the NCAA comes calling to drop the hammer on whatever dirty program he’s been leading.

ANYWAY, many people have expressed opinions on this rumor, but prior to today none of those people was desperate to be hip old person Larry King. Well, not anymore, at least — Larry King has finally weighed in, via Twitter.

Screen Shot 2014-04-09 at 4.13.02 PM

And there you have it folks! Is Larry King an all-knowing lizard? Probably!

