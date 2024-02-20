You’ll have to find something new to watch during your lunch break on Mondays. Beginning with this past Sunday’s season 11 premiere, HBO isn’t posting full-length Last Week Tonight segments on YouTube until Thursday.

“I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they’re going to wait until Thursday to post them to YouTube from now on,” host John Oliver explained on X. “I hope they change their mind, but until then, you can see our piece about the Supreme Court on HBO, on MAX, and on YouTube in a few days.” Last Week Tonight, Plus A Few Extra Days.

A spokesperson for HBO confirmed the business decision to Variety, writing, “When Last Week Tonight With John Oliver premiered on HBO, the convenience of watching on Max did not exist so YouTube allowed flexible viewing for the main story as well as promotional exposure. We are now delaying that availability and hope those fans choose to watch the entire show on Max.”

Chuck E. Cheese nation is not going to be happy about this.

Last Week Tonight — which recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for something like the 47th year in a row — airs Sunday nights on HBO at 11 p.m.

(Via Variety)