Laura Prepon Addresses Those Ca-Razy Tom Cruise Dating Rumors With David Letterman

Laura Prepon was on Letterman last night to promote my beloved Orange is the New Black, and when Dave asked her about those pesky Tom Cruise rumors and how they started, Prepon played dumb — avoiding the dreaded S-word and claiming that she had no idea.
OK let’s be real here. Laura Prepon is probably not dating Tom Cruise. At this point she’s publicly refuted the rumors at least twice now, and you know Camp Cruise would not be having that if something were actually going on. But as far as the rumors go? Girl, please. We all know you’re a Scientologist, and that Tom Cruise is a Scientologist, and that you’re kind of a rising-star It-girl actress nearly twenty years younger than Tom Cruise, which is exactly what he looks for in a wife.
It’s a very, very plausible sounding rumor, is all I’m saying. Like those stupid Onion-style copycat satire websites that suck at satire and publish something about Crystal Pepsi making a limited time comeback — WHICH IS VERY BELIEVABLE, BTW, given our society’s obsession with nostalgia and irony — and next thing you know I’ve written an entire article about Crystal Pepsi and it’s all just a big stupid lie.
So what was I saying? Oh, yes: Laura Prepon and Tom Cruise, definitely not dating:
Scientologists are known liars.
Completely agree with you. She is trained by the cult of scientology leader and Tom’s camp on how to “Handle” these type of questions in her interview.
One good sign that she is definitely prepared to be Tom’s next wife, is her dark hair. This girl was never this brunet until Tom ordered her to be.
Tom made his ex’s hair a brunet, did it with Penelope Cruze (still a scientologist to this date), Nazanin Boniadi and Katie Holmes. Now is Laura.
Laura is a devoted scientologist who is fully under the control of David Miscavige (cult leader, Tom’s Master) and Tom right now.
Time with tell and their lies will be revealed as has in the past. Tick Tock…..
@Obious Uh, she went brunet for Orange which started before the Cruise rumors did. Dipshit.
Maybe it was my new HDTV, but gods it looks like she’s had some waaaay-obvious work done around her eyes and nose. What is it with these lovely ladies not taking age with grace (asks the 40-something overweight dude)?
Hot Donna is only hot in Wisconsin and the greater Midwest. Every where else, not so much.
I won’t believe it until I see Tom jumping on Oprah’s couch.
“rising-star It-girl actress”
No. This phrase does not apply to her. Her most notable role by far still is from a show that has been off the air for 8 years, and she now has a supporting role in one critically acclaimed program. No one is clamoring for Laura Prepon to carry their upcoming project.