A ‘Law And Order: Hate Crimes’ Spinoff Is Coming To NBC

09.04.18 44 mins ago

NBC and Dick Wolf have made a habit out of ripping stories from the headlines and putting them on TV with landmark crime and justice procedural Law & Order. There have been six versions of the show over the years, and number seven seems perfect for life in 2018.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that NBC is spinning off Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for a Law & Order: Hate Crimes series. Thought the original Law & Order went off the air in 2010 , Special Victims Unit is still going strong and still giving NBC new opportunities for Dick Wolf properties.

According to Deadline, Law & Order: Hate Crimes will be a direct spin-off from the SVU universe. That show, which is entering a record-tying 20th season this year, will beget a 13-episode Hate Crimes narrative from Law & Order executive producer and creator Dick Wolf.

