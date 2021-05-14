Chris Meloni’s Law & Order: Organized Crime returned this week after a few weeks away, and it’s about damn time we got some more dragging of Elliot Stabler. Not to get too spoilery, but we also learned who’s responsible for the “big hit” that launched the season, and now, some good news has arrived: a Season 2 renewal. Not that this is a huge surprise, given that the SVU spinoff is in Season 22 at this point, and people really wanted more Stabler, but hey, it is a welcome bit of information, and we’ll take it.

You do know what this also means, right? Potential for more hot octopus drama.

Alright, so I concede that there’s no certainty that Dylan McDermott’s mafia-brat villain, Wheatley, will whip out a cephalopod again in the future, but I can hold out hope. In addition, I’m looking forward to seeing Stabler make further amends with his hot-headed screw-ups as the spinoff deals with his checkered past. There’s also been a lot more Olivia Benson crossover than expected, and no one can complain about extra doses of Mariska Hargitay. Via Deadline, here are the scheduling details:

Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on all Law & Order Thursday night in the fall, with the newest Dick Wolf spinoff For The Defense kicking off the night 8 PM, followed by mothership series Law & Order: SVU, and Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 PM.

As for whether Dylan McDermott’s gonna stick around, Meloni recently stated, of Stabler’s interaction with Wheatley, “There’s going to be a continuing saga, I believe.” Thank goodness, now bring on the octopus.

