Taylor Sheridan is back with an all-new series that returns the Yellowstone creator to the Old West. Based on the real-life U.S. Deputy Marshal of the same name, Lawmen: Bass Reeves stars David Oyelowo as the title character as he delivers frontier justice during a bleak time in American history. Yellowstone fans can also expect gritty drama and tough-as-nails characters, who have become a trademark for Sheridan as he continues to deliver one powerhouse series after another.

Below you’ll find everything we know so far about Lawmen: Bass Reeves ahead of its release on Paramount+.