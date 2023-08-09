Taylor Sheridan is back with an all-new series that returns the Yellowstone creator to the Old West. Based on the real-life U.S. Deputy Marshal of the same name, Lawmen: Bass Reeves stars David Oyelowo as the title character as he delivers frontier justice during a bleak time in American history. Yellowstone fans can also expect gritty drama and tough-as-nails characters, who have become a trademark for Sheridan as he continues to deliver one powerhouse series after another.
Below you’ll find everything we know so far about Lawmen: Bass Reeves ahead of its release on Paramount+.
Plot
Here’s the official synopsis for the latest western epic from the creator of Yellowstone:
Lawmen: Bass Reeves comes from Executive Producer Taylor Sheridan and stars award-winning actor David Oyelowo. The series brings the story of the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the Post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.
Cast
Alongside Oyelowo as the legendary lawman, Bass Reeves will also star Dennis Quaid, Garrett Hedlund, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Demi Singleton, and Lauren E. Banks.
Release Date
Lawmen: Bass Reeves doesn’t have a specific release date as of this writing, but promotional materials tout a Fall premiere for the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan’s vast TV empire.
Trailer
You can watch the first teaser trailer below:
Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres this Fall on Paramount Plus.