Megan Fox Hosting A Travel Channel Show Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Travel Channel

There are some television hosting decisions that just don’t make sense. For example, as much as we all loved Summer Sanders, why was an Olympic champion swimmer the face behind Nickelodeon’s Figure It Out, a show about kids with weird-as-hell skills? Being great at swimming wasn’t a weird skill, after all. So upon hearing that Megan Fox would be hosting a Travel Channel show — one about the world’s mysteries and myths — the assumption was that this would be another hosting decision that just didn’t make sense.

Since then, Megan Fox has made it clear that, actually, it does make sense. In fact, she’s kind of an archaeology nerd — she made that clear long before the show was announced — which already puts her a step ahead of Summer Sanders. As a result, Fox has gifted us all with a series that might be too late to put on your official end of the year TV list but certainly deserves an honorable mention: Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox.

Without revealing too much, the first episode of this four-episode docuseries, “Viking Women Warriors,” is an absolute rollercoaster of emotion. Even acknowledging Fox’s noted love of history, archaeology, and the mysteries of the universe, it’s still kind surreal to watch her go around with a walking stick in the Scandinavian woods and call upon her spirit guides during a Viking vision-quest in the middle of the night. Seriously — that actually happens, though it’s not as exciting as it may sound because eventually, you’re just watching a person you don’t know have a vision-quest in the middle of the night.

If you’re watching this series due to a bizarre fascination with what Megan Fox is even doing with a Travel Channel show — and whether you’re a fan of Fox or not, that’s probably why you’re watching — that’s understandable, and Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox has all the moments you expect. Yes, the first episode has her talking a lot about spirits and energies (there is, in fact, much ado about energies); yes, there’s the aforementioned walking stick and a shot of Fox with binoculars, as well as a moment on a cliff; yes, there are slow-mo shots of Megan Fox taking the majesty of these discoveries all in, which could honestly make up their own show; yes, there’s an impressive amount of time in a theoretically educational series spent on the idea that maybe magic is actually real. That last one is, of course, the selling point in combination with Megan Fox, because Megan Fox going on about the possibility of magic actually being real — whether the historical experts chime in in response or not — is how you get a show like this greenlit.