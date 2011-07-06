Lesbian Cop Show Totally Not Gay, Says Actress Playing Lesbo Cop

TNT’s “Rizzoli & Isles” was the inexplicable hit of the summer last year: the series debut pulled in 9 million viewers, and the show averaged 8.7 million a week — almost unthinkable numbers for cable. (To put that in perspective, “So You Think You Can Dance” is averaging 5 million viewers for Fox this summer.) Q: What’s the secret to show’s success?
The first season of TNT’s crime drama “Rizzoli & Isles” featured an episode with the title “I Kissed a Girl.” Its stars, Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander, played on a softball team, shared some intimate dinners, drank wine over candlelight and hopped into the same bed for girl talk. [LA Times]
A: LESBIAN SEXUAL TENSION!
However, despite the obvious sapphic undercurrent between the two leads, Harmon insists that they do NOT want to furiously scissor until the bedroom smells like Chinatown:
“I hate to disappoint, but these characters are straight,” Harmon insisted. “If we lose viewers because of it — sorry!” […]
“Women in the workplace are often portrayed as catty and competitive, and it’s rare that you get to see them as smart friends and colleagues who can debate and disagree,” Alexander said. “They don’t have to always sabotage each other and fall for the same guy.”
Uh huh, right. People like the show because of the non-catty female friendship. That’s what made “Xena: Warrior Princess” a hit, too.
In other news I was entirely unaware of . . . Rizzoli and Isles is apparently a real thing. Who knew?
Its new commercials really talk it up. Big-ass, bold letters – “THE NUMBER ONE TV SHOW EVER!!” Small print – (On ad-supported basic cable).
Alternate title to that picture, “Smell my finger.”
Girl on left: Prominent jaw + pony tail + eyebrows not plucked = lesbian.
The Chinatown line was fuckin’ glorious!
It’s not Harmon’s sexual tension with Alexander that makes her a lesbian. It’s her marriage to Jason Sehorn that makes her a lesbian.
I’ll 2nd that Chinatown line. Goddamn that was good.
other alternate caption, “Bend over and spell Run.”
Alternate alternate caption: “Honey, why did you put on the fisting gloves?”
That’s because women are often catty and competitive.
Glad someone beat me to it.