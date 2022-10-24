On Monday, the world lost a longtime staple of television, film, and social media: Leslie Jordan, the diminutive performer whose exuberance and Southern drawl made him a favorite regular of the screen. He was 67.

Jordan’s life came to a sudden conclusion: As per The New York Times, Jordan crashed his BMW into a building in Los Angeles after suffering what’s been called a medical emergency. Details on what befell him have yet to be made public.

Before he took a bus out west to L.A., Jordan wasn’t sure what to do with his life. His tiny frame led him to become a jockey in his 20s. He eventually gave that up, pursued a theater degree, then redirected his life to performing. He started in commercials before landing a flurry of guest spots on shows like The Fall Guy, Murphy Brown, and Newhart. He became a recurring figure on the early ‘90s D.C. show Hearts Afire, alongside John Ritter, Markie Post, and a pre-fame Billy Bob Thornton. He also made a welcome appearance on American Horror Story.

It was perhaps his 17 appearances on Will & Grace, the pioneering sitcom featuring an out gay co-protagonist, for which he’s best known. He won an Emmy in 2006 for playing Beverley Leslie, the sardonic socialite who stole scenes.

But Jordan’s biggest hit may have been what amounted to one-man shows. During the height of the pandemic, quarantining in Tennessee near his family, he began posting quickie videos on Instagram, showing him doing silly things, like twirling with a baton. The world needed distractions and Jordan did just that. Soon he’d amassed millions of followers, turning him into the star he’d always wanted to be.

Jordan’s sudden passing prompted an avalanche of tributes, from fans and colleagues alike. Many who worked with him over the years — he amassed some 130-plus credits starting in the mid-‘80s — publicly mourned his passing.

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Completely heartbroken. 💔 Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022

Just devastated at this news. I worked with Leslie as an actor back in the 80s when he and I were in Ski Patrol together and he was just the best. A true sweetheart and such a funny person. The world is a much sadder place without him in it. RIP Leslie. https://t.co/1V6la8cMYE — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

My heart is breaking. Just learned that my brilliant old friend, LESLIE JORDAN, is no longer with us. Rest in peace my sweet southern sister. Your boundless joy will be deeply missed. 💔 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was as talented and genuine as they come. What a ray of sunshine. This is just terrible. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) October 24, 2022

I was saddened to hear of Leslie Jordan’s passing. I didn’t know him personally but I enjoyed his work & his fab quarantine videos. A few years ago he contributed this sweet clip to a video a friend put together for my birthday. Godspeed, Leslie. Thanks for the laughs & the love. pic.twitter.com/ij3cwHk0Yf — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 24, 2022

Some made sure to commemorate his pandemic videos.

you were the light we needed in a dark time. RIP Leslie Jordan pic.twitter.com/RsvXrUxfGL — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 24, 2022

leslie jordan was one of the few ppl who made us laugh throughout the pandemic. may he rest in peace ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b3sKgm8g4p — roni (@GETMEBODlED) October 24, 2022

Rip to a legend. Leslie Jordan. 1955-2022 pic.twitter.com/OhblBbbk8L — wheezy (@Damien_is_agod) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan had just bought his first home at 67…a condo. The caption for this video read: "I really did it. It's never too late to be happy, y'all." pic.twitter.com/MOr9vbRk1v — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 24, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan.

