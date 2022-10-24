Leslie Jordan
Getty Image
TV

People Are Mourning The Sudden Passing Of TV Staple And Pandemic Video Star Leslie Jordan

TwitterContributing Writer

On Monday, the world lost a longtime staple of television, film, and social media: Leslie Jordan, the diminutive performer whose exuberance and Southern drawl made him a favorite regular of the screen. He was 67.

Jordan’s life came to a sudden conclusion: As per The New York Times, Jordan crashed his BMW into a building in Los Angeles after suffering what’s been called a medical emergency. Details on what befell him have yet to be made public.

Before he took a bus out west to L.A., Jordan wasn’t sure what to do with his life. His tiny frame led him to become a jockey in his 20s. He eventually gave that up, pursued a theater degree, then redirected his life to performing. He started in commercials before landing a flurry of guest spots on shows like The Fall Guy, Murphy Brown, and Newhart. He became a recurring figure on the early ‘90s D.C. show Hearts Afire, alongside John Ritter, Markie Post, and a pre-fame Billy Bob Thornton. He also made a welcome appearance on American Horror Story.

It was perhaps his 17 appearances on Will & Grace, the pioneering sitcom featuring an out gay co-protagonist, for which he’s best known. He won an Emmy in 2006 for playing Beverley Leslie, the sardonic socialite who stole scenes.

But Jordan’s biggest hit may have been what amounted to one-man shows. During the height of the pandemic, quarantining in Tennessee near his family, he began posting quickie videos on Instagram, showing him doing silly things, like twirling with a baton. The world needed distractions and Jordan did just that. Soon he’d amassed millions of followers, turning him into the star he’d always wanted to be.

Jordan’s sudden passing prompted an avalanche of tributes, from fans and colleagues alike. Many who worked with him over the years — he amassed some 130-plus credits starting in the mid-‘80s — publicly mourned his passing.

Some made sure to commemorate his pandemic videos.

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan.

(Via NYT)

