Less Cowbell: Christopher Walken’s Most Underrated ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches

With the wonderfully exciting news that Christopher Walken will be playing Captain Hook in a live action version of Peter Pan, we’ve decided to take a look at some of Walken’s best, most underrated moments on Saturday Night Live. Here’s the thing, everyone knows about The Continental, and everyone has seen the Cowbell sketch at least a hundred times by now. With that mind, here are some of other great Walken sketches that don’t get enough respect.
When he had a job interview with a centaur
It’s hard to to tell who plays the straight man here; Chris Parnell as a porno-loving centaur doctor looking for a job at a hospital, or Walken as the man bewildered at the prospect of hiring him. Either way Walken is wonderful in this sketch, delivering lines like “is there centaur pornography?” and “would I be aroused by it” in his signature inflection. To his credit, Parnell’s blunt response “you might be aroused for a second, but eventually you’re gonna see a horse penis in there” is genius in its own right. Just a fantastic sketch all around.
When he shared his trivial psychic abilities with the world
If you’re looking for a psychic to tell when you’re going to die, or if you’ll ever get married, don’t waste your time visiting Ed Glosser: Trivial Psychic. He’d be more likely to tell you if you’re going to leave a cup of coffee in the cab, or if you’re about to get a really bad ice cream headache. This sketch — parodying his The Dead Zone character — came from Walken’s second hosting job in 1992, and made it clear that he was well on his way to the five-timers club.
When he fundamentally misunderstood how the census works — Watch Here
Filling out the census form everyone ten years can be irritating, but chances are you’ll have a better handle on it than Walken did in this sketch, when he seems to be greatly confused about how the census works. He seems to believe that “candy bars and plants” count as people who live in his house, and that he’ll win a car if he just answers the questions correctly. Eventually, he wins the Census Taker over, and he offers to have a beer with him, but Walken has to spend another night with the “old bal and chain,” who just happens to be a bobcat.
The time when he played a very disturbed practical joker — Watch Here
From Walken’s gig in 2003, he appears on a Seth Meyers-hosted talk show called Pranksters, which appears to be a light-hearted show about the type practical jokes that 10-year-old boys might enjoy. But Walken’s character has other ideas in mind, as his “prank” involves beating a co-worker to death with a tire iron. This is darkly hilarious in its own right, but what makes the sketch really work is Walken’s delivery of lines such as “I think.. he probably.. agrees with you, now,” and “I hate Stiffly Stiffersons. I wanna prank them for hours… in my basement.” Walken is well aware of how weird he is , and this is a fine example of him using it to his advantage.
When he directed a weirdly censored version of Grease as a high school drama teacher — Watch Here
This one comes from Walken’s most recent hosting gig in 2008 (note: it’s been six years since Christopher Walken hosted SNL, let’s fix this immediately!), and it involves him playing a drama teacher who thinks the lyrics in Grease are too risque to be sung at a high school performance. So, he changes his them to the point where they make no sense whatsoever. He changes “cream” to “fleem,” and “greased lightnin'” to “Gene Rayburn,” and in the end everyone is just confused. Personally, I can never here Gene Rayburn’s name in any context without immediately thinking of this sketch, and that has to count for something.
When he played a rather mean spirited talk show host
It was the mid-90s, and Jerry Springer and the like were all the rage. Naturally, this was prime territory for SNL to mock, which they did expertly with Connie Stinson Talks, where Walken plays a talk show hosts who expresses his guests’ complaints in the most mean-spirited way possible. In the sketch, it’s uncertain if he’s doing to make any specific point, or just because it’s fun, but either way, Walken is hilarious here. Every time he says “fat hog,” it’s hard not to crack up.
God I miss Phil Hartman
How freakin’ great was Phil Hartman? That was my first thought while watching the Trivial Psychic video.
I hated Colonal Anal Angus sketch, but that census sketch is and will always be outstanding
The ladies DO love Colonal Angus!
The census sketch is one of the best worst skits ever, still makes me laugh.
It’s my favorite SNL sketch of all time. My sister and I quote it whenever possible, even thinking of it makes me laugh.
@schmendrick it’s one of those things that is so ridiculous it somehow works. Of course that’s mostly due to Walken being the perfect person for it.
Oh and damn the posted video cuts off the very end of the sketch, good thing I still remember it. “Again?! We just did it!”
All I know is when I show it at the border of Florida they always let me in.
They tried to do a version of it with Betty White and (I think) Tina Fey. It was a poor copy.
I’d say the census sketch is less underrated and more properly rated as one of the best sketches ever.
It’s my favorite. My life motto is “Let’s just proceed as if this was going really well” thanks to that skit.
I really over shot it….with the eighty
Hear, hear! This sketch ranks as one of my favorites of all time, which considering how low-key and absurd it is probably says more about my sense of humor than anything else.
And, yes, great straight-man work from Tim Meadows: “OK, let’s just proceed as if this was going really well.”
@Mulatto Butts “I’m so nervous. I really want to win that car.”
one left off was the sketch where he is shoveling snow. that kills me every time. “What are you, Rita…an angel…sent from Ahhbove?”
“Let’s see how funny it is… When I bury your faces… In the yellow snow!”
Trivial Psychic
This guys the best SNL host ever, says me. How many hosts get their own “best of” DVD?
Alec Baldwin is also up there, but yeah there’s no way I’m disagreeing with Walken = best host ever.
Looks like the only hosts with best ofs are Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, Baldwin and Walken.
I’m actually surprised Seinfeld got one. I mean, I love his show, but I can’t remember a single sketch he was in.
Seinfeld’s best moment was the prison one with the cast of OZ.
How Goodman doesn’t have a “Best of” is beyond me. Walken, Baldwin, Martin and Goodman are the Mount Rushmore of SNL hosts.
Granted this was just off my quickie Wiki search, but yeah I’m surprised that Goodman doesn’t have one. But one of the greatest Seinfeld ones was when he was the teacher trying to explain WWII to the students.
OK, who was Indian Jones fighting in Raiders of the Lost Ark?
And not the snakes.
[all hands go down]
Can we now rank the best Continental moments?
What? No it’s not roofie, this is pure rhinoceros horn to freshen your drink!
A friend of mine refers to Hannibal as The Continental. I don’t know whether to punch her or marry her.
I am always partial to the backlit two way bathroom mirror, moment, myself.
Ants on a log? Combos?
“Are you attracted to women or horses?”
“Neither, I’m only attracted to other centaurs.”
“How about if I showed you a picture of only some horses legs and the top half was covered up, and you couldn’t see the face so you didn’t know if it was a horse or a centaur?”
“I guess I would be attracted to that”
“It was a horse!”
I’d like to add “plants with googly eyes” while we’re here
Yes. My apartment is filled with googly eyes because of that one.
“It’s important to know where you stand. With your plants.”
Agreed.
Yes.
My personal favorite was “the lovers” sketch. Walken, Ana Gasteyer, Will Ferrell and Rachel Dratch are in the hot tub. “My lover and I practice the art of shin-shee shin-shee”. “We made love on the beach in Greece, our breath heavy with the scent of goat meat”.
I also love the Walken Family Reunion from a couple years ago. Just seeing all the cast members, especially Amy Poehler, do their best/worst Walken impression right in front of him was killer.
Bingo! Homemade thong!
“Hey big fat stinkin’ hog, my face is leaving town in 5 minutes. Be on it.” I hope this works, because I’m totally using it.
The florist sketch who doesn’t trust the plants, therefor attaches “googly eyes” is also funny.
Lame ,,,, these are all on the dvd collection.
Yeah, I was a little disappointed to see that all the sketches listed were ones I instantly remembered, but I’d imagine for the average joe who only knows Walken/SNL by cowbell, this list was informative.
My 2 best friends and I will to this day randomly say to one another (or random others) “It was a horse. Deal with it.”
Does anyone have a link to “Seinfeld in Oz” if thats the name of it i cant remember.
Amen!!!!
Stalk Talk is still my favorite…
“Our first stalker is Brian, who broke up with his girlfriend..”
“5 months, 3 weeks and 3 days ago.”
“Oh. And what’s the girl’s name?”
“Bitch.”
The centaur sketch still has everyone I know saying “fair enough” in a Walken voice.
Chris Walken, the best guest ever on SNL!!!
Watch the cowbell sketch again and watch Christopher when he’s inside the sound booth. You can see him cracking up at Will Ferrell. As soon as he comes back out, he’s completely back into character.