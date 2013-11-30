Let’s Look At Some Of The Worst, Miscalculated, And Lackluster TV Deaths Of All Time

Now we’ve covered the most shocking TV deaths, the most brutal TV deaths and those TV deaths that could happen and destroy the world as we know it. But Ross McGuinness at Metro brings up an interesting concept in the wake of Family Guy killing Brian Griffin: lazy TV deaths.
Death is meant to be a dire, game changing moment for a television show, but sometimes it just falls flat and we attempt to sweep it under the rug. With Family Guy, many are calling it a ratings grab to kill off a popular character that will most likely return before the season’s end.
So I figured I’d just pick out a few of the lazier deaths I can remember from TV shows over the years. The kind of deaths that just feel cheap, leaving you either wondering what they were thinking or feeling underwhelmed by the entire execution of it all.
Nikki and Paulo (Lost)
A miserable attempt to focus on the other survivors of Flight 815, Nikki and Paulo were despised by fans of the show and were given a quick removal from the series in one episode. Originally planned to have a featured side story throughout season three, the writers decided that Nikki and Paulo were better served being buried alive and more focus given to the main story of the show.
From personal experience, it all just felt like a way to prolong a story that was already becoming frustrating at the time. Death would be a big part of Lost until the final episode, but none felt more unnecessary from start to finish than Nikki and Paulo. Who created these characters and why?
Charlie Harper (Two And A Half Men)
When Charlie Sheen had his very public meltdown that we all either praised as amazing or called a distasteful cry for help, he ended up being fired from his sweet gig on CBS juggernaut Two And A Half Men. Instead of scrapping the show and trying something new, Chuck Lorre and CBS marched on with new lead Ashton Kutcher and a funeral for Sheen’s Charlie Harper. It is nothing new to write someone off of a show via death and it has had varying results over the years.
8 Simple Rules went forward for a year or two without John Ritter, MASH famously wrote off McLean Stevenson when he asked to leave the show, so this should work right? The lazy part to me is that they tried this in 2013, amid a vast array of meaningful and shocking TV deaths. It was a feud played out in front of the audience and instead of just killing one show to provide a cautionary tale, we now live with two crappy shows that just keep trudging along.
Andrea (The Walking Dead)
Did I hate Andrea? Yes. Much like everyone watching, I wanted her to croak more than anyone. That’s why when it happened I finally felt a little underwhelmed by the whole ordeal. The season had trudged along at that point towards the eventual confrontation between Woodbury and the prison and the writing was on the wall for a few episodes for Andrea. It took an entire episode of foot clawing and chair maneuvering to remove her from the show at the end of it all, I was not relieved. I was unhappy. An entire season building up to an inevitable moment just felt lazy.
The Mystery Death (The Simpsons)
With people ragging on Family Guy and writing petitions in outrage, you don’t hear the same about the announcement that The Simpsons will be killing off a character this season. I feel this is lazy for the same reasons Family Guy is coming off as lazy, it’s a cheap grab for ratings. When Marcia Wallace passed away and the show paid tribute, it meant something. When they killed off Maude Flanders it felt meaningful too. I don’t see how announcing that someone will die can carry that same weight. It’s indicative of the current product The Simpsons is putting on the air in my opinion, hitting the nail on the head and garnering more points from what goes on around the show than the actual story.
What are some TV deaths that left you feeling underwhelmed?
(Images via gettyimages, unicornrants, alsleet777)
Walking Dead: The reason Andrea’s death sucked is because they didn’t show it. The writers turned her from a badass into a total whining hippie, blindsided by love for a total psychopath. We all gave up on her and wanted to see Milton chow down. They actually filmed it and decided not to show it, for some stupid reason.
Thanks for the link, I’ll give it a read!
I really don’t think I would care more or be more affected by that scene if I actually saw her shoot herself (or Rick shoot her, I can’t remember exactly how it went).
Andrea was never a badass. And she wasn’t blindsided by love for a total psychopath, she was blinded by love for two psychopaths. (Shane, hi?) She was a woman totally out of control of her life, and she bounced from one extreme to the other, depending on her mood. Yes, she learned to shoot a gun along the way, but whoop-dee-doo, she absolutely poisoned -everything- she touched. That’s not the mark of a badass, and so it didn’t matter how she died, just as long as she died.
@Mic in the comics, Andrea IS a badass. That’s the worst part. In the show she picks up the useless bitch baton but in the comics she’s awesome.
Did something happen with the posting here? Seems like that belongs in another comment.
[www.vulture.com]
Renee Walker’s death on 24 was lazy and cheap on multiple levels.
Doakes on “Dexter.” The show took a total nosedive after he got killed off.
Him arresting Dexter would have been A great series finale. He would also get to say ,”Surprise mutha fucka!” again which would have been great.
I’d sooner suggest Deb over Doakes. After Doakes, you at least have the incredible Season 4 to look forward to. Deb was killed off as a last-ditch attempt by the terrible writing team for Dexter’s final season to infuse their limp, frustrating finale with some semblance of actual drama.
There was no way to keep Doakes around unless the next few seasons were Dex on the lam. Which as it turns out would have been was away better.
F-ing tablet
Dexter is an example of the network ruining the show. Showtime had a mandate that Dexter can not die as part of the finale. They did the same with Brody on Homeland and refused to let the character die.
The only reason I didn’t like Andrea’s death was because of the staging of the scene. The guy is going to turn into a zombie, so why do you keep stopping and staring at his body? If you spent all that staring time on trying to escape you’d be alive.
When I heard The Simpsons were going to kill of a major character this season I didn’t realize they meant it literally.
RIP Krabappal, never forget
This was announced before that, rumor has iit that it’s Sideshow Bob that’s going to eat it..
The old racist lady who choked on Buster’s thumb.
I’m just glad this list didn’t include Brian the dog for two reasons.
1) anyone who believes he’s actually dead and never coming back is a fucking moron.
2) it’s Family Guy. who gives a fuck?
I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
Do you like gratuitous profanity and stating strong opinion as fact while calling anyone who disagrees with me stupid before they even have a chance to respond?
If so, message me your address and 30 dollars. that will cover your subscription for the year.
dissident understands it, man.
Seriously though, it’s family guy. Who gives a shit.
Oh he’s definitely coming back. The fact that they wasted a petition on it is prime internet fodder though. Nevermind you’re being screwed over daily, this cartoon dog needs our support.
I’ve never heard so many people talk about Family Guy until now. Who knew everyone was a fan?
so has anybody thought about the Simpsons planning to kill off Santa’s Little Helper… Mcfarlane catching wind of it, and killing off Brian so he can finally say that Family Guy did something first?
the Simpsons are killing off Dr. Marvin Monroe right
Sesame Street killing off Mr. Hooper. Such a senseless plot twist.
Oof.
They hadn’t even told Big Bird they were gonna do it, which was extra cruel.
Since Walking Dead probably has the most deaths of major characters….ever, #1 pointless death just from that show has to be T-Dawg. Two and a half seasons of nothing, then one episode where we finally learn something about him. Then he dies protecting Carol, who up until that point had been nothing but baggage, and after became such a liability she had to be kicked out. T-Dawg went out a hero that everyone respected, and in the end it just didn’t matter.
AW HELL NAW
I thought poor ole Gomie deserved more on Breaking Bad.
I said the exact same thing.
I felt that one was appropriate.
Fuck Gomie. Mike’s granddaughter should be playing with her pop-pop, enjoying there millions.
Family Guy was legitimately funny at one point. No character better illustrates the show’s lazy writing and odd mean streak. Brian was often subjected to bizarrely out of place spite when the character was positioned as the show’s moral center. It often seemed like the writers only knew how to write shitty things happening to characters when they ran out of real ideas. Brian and Stewie’s adventures were one of the few enjoyable aspects of the show left. That’s why his death sucks, and the fact that he’s probably coming back only adds to to the aura of a bunch of assholes sitting around the writers room sniffing glue and talking about how much ‘tang they pulled at TGI Friday’s.
“It often seemed like the writers only knew how to write shitty things happening to characters when they ran out of real ideas.”
By shitty things I’m guessing your referring to the overindulgence in “ironic” racism and pedophile jokes. Truth be told I think the show would be better served if they had killed off Quagmire who stopped being funny so long ago I can’t remember.
Oh and HBO killing off Deadwood.
Very good point.
Damn travesty.
Like my 2 favorite beers that went out of production, I will never stop complaining about this.
kind of like FX killing Terriers. At least Terriers kind of got an ending.
You win this thread JTRO. Well played.
Al Swearingen himself couldn’t clean up such a stain as the cancellation of Deadwood.
I just thought it was really lazy when LOST decided to kill-off any members of its writing staff capable of delivering answers to the seasons-long mysteries that had been set up, and then tried to sell it as “but you were REALLY watching because you cared about the characters.” No we weren’t; those people where the worst.
Hear, hear!
Why do so many people write Lost in all caps? The persistence of this across the internet is the main reason I’ve never watched that show.
Because that’s how the title is written on the show?
Lots of shows have their title cards in all caps – off the top of my head, Homeland, The Walking Dead, Boardwalk Empire, Castle, Rome, Deadwood, Game Of Thrones – without people feeling the need to shout about it.
I prefer (when I remember to do so) to write titles of pretty much anything in all caps so that I don’t have to use quotation marks or underline it.
One I would add that I was on the fence about is Quarles from Justified. I kinda feel like he went out with a thud after being built up as this bad ass.
Also looking back at the other death articles written, I thought it was funny how Ava Crowder needed to die for the sake of the show.
Is Quarles confirmed as dead, though? Granted, he’s definitely not in good health by the end of the third season, but I don’t think they ever actively confirmed his death.
There’s ever the slightest chance that we could see him again.
I loved everything about Nikki and Paulo. It seemed like a nice break from the main story, and the fact that Paulo was known as the “takes a shit guy” was awesome.
Kumar on House.
Ali Larter’s first character on ‘Heroes.’ That broad was the most interesting character on that show. Granted, that means, “had two dimensions instead of one,” but…Eh.
Richard Harrow
Poor richard… i’m not sure there’s anything left for me on that show now (besides the chicago guys).
I vote WWE killing off Vince McMahon with an exploding limo. The death didn’t even stick!
That loss drove Benoit over the edge
Is this the death of the Uproxx slideshow? That would be the greatest death of all.
Going back in time and across the Atlantic, the Sixth Doctor on Doctor Who. They sacked Colin Baker so hard they didn’t even have him back for the death scene. Instead they just put Sylvester McCoy (seven inches shorter) in a bad wig, and had him die by falling over at random.
Denise Crosby as Tasha Yar on ST:TNG. Yes, dull character, but still…
Agreed! It was like: Here’s a major character, oil slick monster kills her in first half of episode, let’s move on. Even bringing her back for a hero’s death (or so we thought) in the alternative time-line universe was too little too late.
Downton Abbey when every single main character was killed off in a horrifically unnecessary hot air balloon accident.
Justified – Trooper Tom and Arlo Givens
Valerie Hogan, killed off during the offseason and replaced with Aunt Sandy Duncan.
Laura Palmer. That shit was just lazy.
Not one comment so far about Tony Soprano? For shame, internet.
“What are some TV deaths that left you feeling underwhelmed?”-.
MotherFucker , you wrote the article, you tell me.
4 ? 4 examples and you thought that was enough to warrant an article?