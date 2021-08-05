Sony Pictures Television
TV

LeVar Burton's Legion Of Supporters Aren't Happy That He (Probably) Won't Be The Next Host Of 'Jeopardy!'

by:

After a months long fan campaign, LeVar Burton finally got his shot at the Jeopardy! podium when he filled in as guest host during the last week of July. However, that short stint is apparently not translating to a permanent gig as reports started coming in on Wednesday evening that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in “advanced negotiations” to replace the late Alex Trebek.

While that deal is not closed, and other candidates are reportedly is in the mix, Richards is “clearly the front-runner,” according to Jeopardy! sources who spoke with Variety. That news did not go over well with Burton fans, who had campaigned aggressively to get the former Reading Rainbow host onto the hit game show, only to watch him get passed over for an executive producer. That anger was not helped by the fact that Burton only got a one-week guest host stint while others had received two.

You can see some of the reactions below, and there are plenty more where these came from:

On a positive note, Burton’s time on Jeopardy! did earn a nice chunk of change for his charity of choice, Reading Is Fundamental. Despite only being on the show for a week, the children’s literacy organization walked away with $204,800 thanks to Burton’s time at the podium

