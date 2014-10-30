Lily Rabe Will Be Reprising Her ‘Sister Mary Eunice’ Character On ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

Out of the cast of the usual suspects who regularly appear on each season of American Horror Story, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, etc., one face has been noticeably missing this season, the beautiful and eerie Lily Rabe. Freak Show marks the first season where Rabe has not had a recurring role — however she won’t be completely absent from season four, because Entertainment Weekly reported late yesterday that Rabe will be making an appearance before the end of the season.

Bad news first, she’ll only be featured on just one episode later this season. But the good news? She’ll be reprising her role as Sister Mary Eunice, which — aside from Pepper — marks the second time a character will reprise their role in the American Horror Story universe.

The reason for Sister Mary’s return involves Pepper (Naomi Grossman) and how she ended up going from the freak show to Asylum‘s titular institution, Briarcliff. Rabe’s appearance will be on AHS‘ 10th episode, which is their big winter cliffhanger.

I guess the only bummer here is that Sister Mary Eunice will actually just be Sister Mary Eunice, and not Devil Sister Mary Eunice, who provided all of the gleefully sadistic fun on Asylum.

Oh well. We’ll always have these gifs to remember her by.