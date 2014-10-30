Lily Rabe Will Be Reprising Her ‘Sister Mary Eunice’ Character On ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

Out of the cast of the usual suspects who regularly appear on each season of American Horror Story, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, etc., one face has been noticeably missing this season, the beautiful and eerie Lily Rabe. Freak Show marks the first season where Rabe has not had a recurring role — however she won’t be completely absent from season four, because Entertainment Weekly reported late yesterday that Rabe will be making an appearance before the end of the season.
Bad news first, she’ll only be featured on just one episode later this season. But the good news? She’ll be reprising her role as Sister Mary Eunice, which — aside from Pepper — marks the second time a character will reprise their role in the American Horror Story universe.
The reason for Sister Mary’s return involves Pepper (Naomi Grossman) and how she ended up going from the freak show to Asylum‘s titular institution, Briarcliff. Rabe’s appearance will be on AHS‘ 10th episode, which is their big winter cliffhanger.
I guess the only bummer here is that Sister Mary Eunice will actually just be Sister Mary Eunice, and not Devil Sister Mary Eunice, who provided all of the gleefully sadistic fun on Asylum.
Oh well. We’ll always have these gifs to remember her by.
So wait– if this is actually all in the same universe, is the real horror connected to an overarching story about all those Jessica Lange clones?
ermagerd Orphan Lange
That would be the darkest clone club ever.
Won’t she be confused when she meets people that look exactly like people she used to know??
“Oh hey two-headed lady you both look just like a lesbian asylum in-mate I used to know. Oh hi German freak show owner you look just like a nun I used to know” …..
Since Paulson and Peters get there after Pepper is already in the asylum, I’m thinking not really unless she’s time travelling too – which hey, I wouldn’t put past the show.
But Jessica Lange will absolutely be a point they should address, and probably will with something like “you look like someone I work with.”
indeed.
I may be wrong, but I’m pretty sure Asylum would take place later than Freak Show in this particular timeline. So she wouldn’t know the lesbian in-mate yet, right?
OMG. I got it. Sister Jude and Elsa are long-separated twins. There will be some sort of Nazi twist in there. A half-magical escape for them from a horrible fate, leading Elsa to her delusions and Jude to her murder/nunnery… the worst part? It’s probably already scribbled on a notepad somewhere.
