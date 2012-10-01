Is Hollywood Out Of New Ideas, Or Are New Ideas Simply Unprofitable?

The entertainment industry continues to recycle old ideas into new, and while it’s creatively bankrupt, there’s a good reason why: It’s hard to get people to tune into new ideas. Take this weekend’s amazing Looper for instance: As Box Office Mojo pointed out, the second-place $21 million take was disappointing given everything the film had going for it:
Previews were jam-packed with quality information: they clearly articulated the movie’s unique premise, showed off a few high-profile cast members, and even threw in some action as well. Anyone on the fence after that should have been pushed over thanks to the outstanding reviews (93 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and insane buzz on social media. To only make it to $21.2 million (again, that’s good, not great) with all of those positives illustrates just how difficult it is to get the key older male demographic excited about rushing out on opening weekend for something completely new.
That’s exactly why old titles are recycled even when the new movies or television shows share little in common with the original versions (see, e.g., 21 Jump Street). It’s the only way to draw an audience. It’s also why one of the best showrunners on network television, Jason Katims (Friday NIght Lights, Parenthood) is recycling yet another popular title, Nick Hornby’s About a Boy. That was a great movie based on a great novel, but is there really enough in that premise to sustain a television series? Not within the framework of the film’s narrative, but all Katims really needs to do is borrow the characters — a wealthy and charming single guy who dislikes responsibility ands kids; the kid he grows fond of; and his mentally unstable mother. You can go nuts with those three characters and put them in endless situations. I have no doubt that Katims, too, can make magic out of it, as he has in adapting Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.
Meanwhile, I’m not so keen on a big-screen version of Little House on the Prairie , although it could be interesting coming from director David Gordon Green. Will it be like Gordon Green’s earlier indie work (George Washington, Undertow, Snow Angels) or will he pimp out Little House with a lot of bongs and transform it into something like his later works (Pineapple Express, Eastbound & Down, Your Highness). If he puts some marijuana plants out on that prairie, the movie may have some hope. If not, the last thing I’d want to see is a movie faithful to the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Whatever it ends up being, I doubt it has that much in common with the original except in title, but that’s what Hollywood has to do these days to turn a profit.
Something tells me that the economy plays a role in all this too. Seeing as how most people are broke these days, they’d rather spend their money on something they recognize that MAY be kinda good instead of something thats new where they dont know what the hell theyre getting. Its worked well for McDonalds
Dear box office mojo, there are too many things vying for people’s entertainment these days.
The crappy movies hollywood is turning out (SPOILER; Here comes the boom is going to TANK, might as well let you guys know that now) combined with the high costs associated in going to the movie theater, this is why no one goes to movies anymore.
I should clarify something;
When Looper comes out on On Demand, I’ll totally pay 3.99 to watch it on my TV at home.
It does look like a good movie, JGL and Bruce Willis are great actors, just going to wait to watch it at home in 90 days.
I can’t attest to television, but in regards to Looper and movies in general, I think you’re simply seeing an industry that is outdated, expensive and facing more competition (both vertical and horizontal) than it ever has.
I also I think our society’s collective attention span has significantly eroded over the past decade. I mean how often do you guys ever post anything over six or seven paragraphs? (not a criticism, just an observation).
Good call, I’d make an argument that people do not go to movies because they can’t leave their phones in their pockets for two hours.
What has been will be again,
what has been done will be done again;
there is nothing new under the sun.
I’m just waiting for an explanation why a $21 million opening for an R-rated movie that cost $30 million to produce is in any way disappointing. Seriously. Explain that to me. Unless it suddenly vanishes from theaters tomorrow, this is a mid-size hit.
Agreed, it’s actually already made it’s budget back (it did $24 million in China this weekend) and hasn’t even come out in most of Europe yet.
There’s way WAY too much importance placed on opening weekend gross. And people simply don’t rush out to the theaters in record numbers for titles they don’t recognize. Looper will stick around for awhile, because the reviews and word of mouth is so good. It’s just not going to make all its budget in the first 3 days. Movies that do that are always shit.
Dustin, you should read Vince’s article about how Looper is pretty much considered a success. This is the second article from you today that’s just lazy and poorly researched.
How do you get the key older male demographic to the theater to see a new movie?
Simple: Don’t open your movie during football season.
Is Looper a new story If you’re familiar with TwilightZoneStarTrekDoctorWhoFuturama or do you have to be prepared by TwilightZoneStarTrekDoctorWhoFuturama to be in its audience?
Unlucky for them they have to get the metrics just right. Lucky for me there will always be good stories somewhere.
Actually, it’s secretly a remake of Buck Rodgers. There are spaceships.