Netflix’s ‘Locke And Key’ Trailer Opens Up The Keyhouse And Its Haunted Past

Joe Hill’s best-selling Locke and Key horror comic has been rolling around in adaptation limbo for quite some time. Over five years, actually, but Netflix picked up the rights for a TV series, rather than a Universal movie, as was the plan awhile back. The first trailer for this series does a good job of introducing the Keyhouse and teasing its magical powers, some of which should have stayed buried as the family’s history intended. You know how that’s gonna go, right?

In the comic, the Locke children ended up fighting a spirit called Dodge that has taken up residence in their ancestral home, which is (by no sheer coincidence) located in Lovecraft Country (Massachusetts). In the process, they open up doors that were shut for a reason after finding themselves unable to resist using magical keys. It remains to be seen how the series will pace itself, given that Hill laid out an elaborate mythos for the keys and their various functions, over what will probably be multiple seasons.

From the synopsis:

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family..

Netflix’s Locke And Key will stream on February 7.