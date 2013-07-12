Oprah Is Going To Interview Lindsay Lohan And Give Her A Reality Show

So here’s a little late breaking, non-Sharknado, Friday afternoon news: Oprah Winfrey has landed the first post-rehab interview with Lindsay Lohan, and is giving her a reality show. A Lindsay Lohan reality show. It was bound to happen, people. Yell all you want. Ain’t changin’ nuthin’.
Oprah Winfrey’s OWN cable network has signed Lohan to an eight-episode docu-series that will follow the actress as she works to rebuild her career and stay healthy. The interview will tape and air in August, with the series to air in 2014.
“OWN will air an exclusive interview with Oprah and Lindsay Lohan that will tape and air in August and an eight-part documentary series with Lindsay for 2014,” an OWN spokesperson confirmed. [EW]
Oh, excuse me. “An eight-part documentary series.” Which is totally different from a reality show. Because of reasons. Involving words. I’m assuming. Anyway, this could either be completely spellbinding or a world class, Tom-Cruise-jumping-on-a-couch trainwreck. Or both. Probably both.
Oprah’s new bouquet wreaks of desperation and pork.
Side shows are fun and all, but on a touch and feely kind of level, I just hope the girl can find some purpose in her life and stay clean. She’s clearly hurting and struggling and is a fucking mess.
I’m not invested in her one way or another, but… good luck.
Great merciful Zeus, man, what are you doing being nice about a celebrity? This is the internet. Your’e required by international law to be a mean-spirited little fuckwad before you’re allowed to have an opinion about famous people here.
well then…. erm… ahem:
“FUCK THAT SCANK ASS DIRTY BITCH I HOPE SHE DIES IN A GUTTER, THAT TRASHY DRUGGIE SLUT.”
……. how was that? *goes off to take a shower*
Lindsay will eventually die. And when she does the offers will soon dry up. Where do they even mail the script? The funeral home? The cemetary? Even if they could get it to the right place she’ll be too dead to read it. She would just be too dead forever.
I guarantee Lohan and OWN set it up to where nothing truly juicy gets shown. It’s not like Lohan will allow them to film her doing blow and stumbling around clubs.
The entire thing will be a fluff piece to rehabilitate her image. It will be complete bullshit and mind numbingly dull, I guarantee it.