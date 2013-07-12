Oprah Is Going To Interview Lindsay Lohan And Give Her A Reality Show

So here’s a little late breaking, non-Sharknado, Friday afternoon news: Oprah Winfrey has landed the first post-rehab interview with Lindsay Lohan, and is giving her a reality show. A Lindsay Lohan reality show. It was bound to happen, people. Yell all you want. Ain’t changin’ nuthin’.

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN cable network has signed Lohan to an eight-episode docu-series that will follow the actress as she works to rebuild her career and stay healthy. The interview will tape and air in August, with the series to air in 2014. “OWN will air an exclusive interview with Oprah and Lindsay Lohan that will tape and air in August and an eight-part documentary series with Lindsay for 2014,” an OWN spokesperson confirmed. [EW]

Oh, excuse me. “An eight-part documentary series.” Which is totally different from a reality show. Because of reasons. Involving words. I’m assuming. Anyway, this could either be completely spellbinding or a world class, Tom-Cruise-jumping-on-a-couch trainwreck. Or both. Probably both.