Those dang Looney Tunes are at it again! Though this time, instead of dropping anvils on each other, they are getting their own NFTs. Who wants a Looney Tune NFT? Who knows!

Warner Bros. is teaming up with Nifty for the project, which is dubbed “Looney Tunes: What’s Up Block?” Honestly, the name is pretty clever, though also very corny. Tweety, the brand’s iconic yellow bird with many enemies, will now be among the Bored Apes of the NFT world. The NFT comes just in time for Tweety’s 80th birthday, which is conveniently the same age as someone who has no idea what an NFT is. Other Looney guys to be immortalized in NFT form will be Bugs Bunny and Marvin The Martian, with more to be announced later.

Josh Hackbarth, head of NFT Commercial Development for Warner Bros, told The Hollywood Reporter: “Looney Tunes is not afraid to make fun of itself, or the broader pop culture as a whole. It will be a bit tongue in cheek with how we are playing with blockchain technology, but what is more exciting is that we can use that to bring people into a new space to play.” That’s one way to look at it! Here’s another way.

Hackbarth added “We think that blockchain and NFTs and web3, in general, is going to be a great evolution in entertainment,” says Josh Hackbarth, head of NFT Commercial Development for Warner Bros. “It doesn’t need to be really deep, deep storytelling, it is about gags and gimmicks and really recognizable characters, so it was a fun one to dig into.” We all know those Tunes love their gimmicks.