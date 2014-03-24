Lord Oprah Called Lindsay Lohan Out On Her Constant Bullsh*t On Last Night's 'Lindsay'

Has anyone been watching Lindsay Lohan’s trainwreck reality show on Oprah’s network? I haven’t, mostly because I have the Delaware of cable packages and I don’t get OWN, although I suppose I could probably find it fairly easy enough on YouTube or Hulu or something. Anyway, from the clips I’ve seen online, Linsday is predictably f*cking up left and right, skirting her responsibilities and flaking out — so in last night’s episode Lord Oprah sat her down for an epic calling of the bullsh*t.
Lindsay claims in the first video that she’s sober at this point, which I don’t believe for a second. I’m sorry, but there is zero chance this is the face of a 27-year-old woman who hasn’t consumed at least one entire bottle of vodka in the past 24 hours. But I feel like having been surrounded by liars and manipulators her entire life makes lying come so easy that most of the time the lines between fiction and reality are probably blurred even in her own head.
In the second video, Oprah tries to get a rise out of Lindsay by dropping the F-bomb and gives her a pep talk, telling her she has “heart intelligence,” not “head intelligence,” which is a really sweet way of telling Lindsay Lohan that she’s basically dumb.
Meanwhile, Reddit’s Watch It For the Plot has discovered another reason to be watching Lindsay, if you haven’t seen these before. JESUS — what kind of wizardry is this that they don’t just completely fall out? Inquiring minds with big boobs want to know.
I’m sorry, did you say something? I got a little distracted at the end there.
That’s no moons.
Maybe sober to her means no more meth. Judging by that picture though I wouldn’t even believe that.
Folks, that’s a RACK!
It’d have to be dark, very dark. But, DAMN.
I remember having a crush on Lindsay until 2005/2006, and then a picture of her super skinny with blonde hair showed up and I seriously wondered if she had been afflicted with something. I honestly wonder if Valderrama just ruined her because her parents get a ton of credit for Lindsay being this Lindsay but she was holding it together fine until around the time Herbie Fully Loaded came out and it seemed like the only two variables were increased fame from Mean Girls and Valderrama.
In her defense, being with Wilmer Valderrama would screw anyone up
I would hit that so hard.
And by “that” I mean Oprah and by “hit” I mean “in the face with a shovel for putting this show out there”
By 35 there will be nothing left of her if she keeps decaying at this rate.
Uh pretty sure a few things aren’t decaying.
Jesus christ how long can a person circle the drain? It used to be kind of funny when she was driving drunk and being a total mess but now it’s just boring and sad. When does Amanda Bynes get out of the nut house?
Bynes is being treated for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and is currently going to fashion school in L.A.
I’m ok with Bynes doing ok.
There were some pictures of Amanda Bynes on E! News tonight and honesty, she looked really good – healthy, happy, stable. She was with her parents and seemed to be doing ok now.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
What she is going through is really really tough, and really really personal, to broadcast it, and play it for a crowd reduces her chances to just about nil. 10/10 won’t be watching.
The only person more full of shit than Lohan is Oprah. FUCK THAT AWFUL CUNT.
Isn’t that Gayle’s job?
For a video where she supposedly lays down the law this was some tame insincere shit.
Headline is hyperbole and everything is terrible.
I scrolled down to comment something negative about…..holy boobs! What did I come here for again?
That face is FRACKIN beat….geezus.
The face of meth
I haven’t been able to look at her face yet…Boobs….just boobs.
I didnt watch it because I’m not a middle aged woman.
Lindsay Lohan is still hot. Idc if she’s on drugs. You’d all fuck her. Amanda Bynes too. I draw the line at Courtney Love.
Steve Coogan didn’t!
Well, she can get it.
i don’t care. look at those fuckin’ canz, boys. show some respect, you know you’d destroy that.
This, and I don’t want to hear any of that, “duh I don’t care about boobs, I like asses” BS either.
I used to hate Lindsay Lohan, now she’s alright with me!
I’m an assman myself but you cannot overlook tittays like that. Jesus. And the way her hair is slightly covering her beat face makes it look like good ole LiLo. I miss ole LiLo…..
Man, fuck Oprah. And tittyfuck Lindsay.
After that long Sex List of hers though… I think I would have to double up… four in the pink and two in the stink!