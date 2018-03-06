Never Fear, Netflix’s ‘Lost In Space’ Trailer Is Here

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fifty years after the original series ended its three-season run, and 20 years after Matt LeBlanc asked some sexy martians, “How you doin’?” (I assume), Lost In Space is coming back. The Netflix show is set in the year 2046 and follows the Robinson family, including parental figures John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen Robinson (Molly Parker); mischievous Dr. Smith (Parker Posey); and a robot (robot), on their three-hour tour. Wait. Wrong 1960s show.

Here’s what actually happens.

Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders: the charismatic Dr. Smith and roguish Don West. (Via)

Lost In Space has wonderful theme music (composed by 843-time Oscar nominee John Williams!), but it’s always a shame when an old show doesn’t have an opening credits song that explains the plot, like The Brady Bunch or The Beverly Hillbillies. Netflix’s Lost In Space looks like a super-serious take on a goofy subject — a little boy and his robot pal around in space, and also Parker Posey — but there’s still time to add an expository theme.

What rhymes with “space”?

Lost In Space premieres on April 13.

