‘Louie’ Discussion: A Tale Of Two Ladies

“HOLD HER DAMN HAND, LOUIE.” I didn’t actually say that while watching Louie last night, but I was think-screaming it. Everything before that moment in the park had been going so perfectly for Louie and Amia; they couldn’t understand each other, but some things don’t need translation, like drug store charades and eating fish heads. But then Louie doesn’t hold her hand and later on, he dejectedly leaves Amia and Ivanka’s apartment before hearing what she had to say, and I was afraid the big lug blew it.
Until, after a baseball bat meltdown, she shows up at his door, and agrees to have dinner with him. She’s only going to be in the States for a month longer, anyway, so why not? It’s an interesting dilemma that “Elevator” has set up for Louie and for us: would you spend time with this new woman who you know is going to be leaving you soon, or would you take a chance on literal kick-in-the-ass Pamela, who’s back from Europe, looking as tiny as ever, and is ready to give this boy/girl THING (gross) a shot?
Honestly, I don’t know what Louie should do, and that’s why I’m loving the “Elevator” arc. It’s not as funny as, say, “Never,” but it’s gorgeously shot and performed (props to Jane, who know that Sally Draper is a husky-voiced teen, might be the most impressive child actress on TV; notice how long her park bench conversation with Louie goes by without a cut), and it’s set up what should be a happy outcome, but because this is Louie, it will end in tragedy. What I’m saying is, the CKs are going to Hungary!
Either that, or Louie will realize he’s not meant to be with a woman who doesn’t call him out on his sh*t, and he’ll slink back into self-destructive relationships. One of the two. Now your do’s/don’ts.
“Elevator (Pt. 2)”
1. Do one-up your object of affection’s pie with a huge gift basket.
2. Do think everyone you go to school or work with is an idiot, because they probably are.
3. Don’t send your kids to private school if you’re worried about them living in a privileged “egg.”
4. Don’t make your first date an eating an entire fish date.
5. DO HOLD HER DAMN HAND.
“Elevator (Pt. 3)”
6. Don’t sit on your bro’s couch while wearing the smallest towel imaginable.
7. Do say greetings to someone you haven’t seen in awhile with, “Hi, stupid asshole.”
8. Don’t interpret “talk constructively” as “look at your cellphones and say nothing.”
9. Do wait to hear EVERYTHING someone has to say, especially when you’re wooing her.
10. Do listen to doctors walking three-legged dogs.
Was I the only one who noticed when Louie put Amia’s mimed panties into his pocket?
No
are we all just ignoring the dead guy in the picture? that was a brilliant throw away gag.
Almost shed a tear during the violin scene. All of this was great.
The song was beautiful.
How fat is Bobby Kelly going to get?
@Michael Valentine Smith +3.14
Pi
I’m so glad Louie gave Pamela the ol’ heave-ho (at least for now). There is nothing worse than offering your heart to someone to have them refuse you for someone else only to then come back at a later date after things don’t work out (as you KNEW they wouldnt) to smugly do you the favor of being with you. Screw her. Not that I have ever been in that situation… Or anything…
Still, I love her if not only for being Bobby Hill.
SHE played Bobby Hill? My penis is so confused right now. . .
And good on Louie for telling her (right now) to hit the road. Nothing worse than a girl saying no, only to change her mind after she got things (see: cock, lots of other dudes’) out of her system, than agreeing to date her, only for you two to be dating off and on for close to three years before you realize you’re going to end up insane if you spend another second with the woman. . . .
Or so I’ve heard.
So, is Louie going to address what the hell is wrong with his youngest kid? Because that girl is fucking nuts.
I think it’s pretty obvious that she’s gifted after the violin playing, and thinks everyone at school is stupid because she’s not being challenged there. Hopefully Louie finds a musical conservatory for her.
I’m probably wrong, but it seems like they are trying to show that she might be slightly smarter or gifted than expected, and louie might have to face the reality of what is best for her.
I don’t know, kids can be REALLY fucking weird. The dream thing is bizarre, but not really that far out of left field when it comes to kids that age. and @ewaj is right about the other stuff.
Bottom line, I hate kids they are the worst on every level. Terrifying little shits.
@ewaj: True. However, Louie wouldn’t rip of a girl’s skirt in public, nor would he say he’s dreaming while clearly being awake. Nor would he walk off the metro train like she did because it’s all a dream.
Something is clearly up.
I think part of it is she is SO much like her dad. Her views about people at school could easily have come out of Louie’s mouth. Notice how he never once defended any of the people at school she criticized?
Only problem with an 8 year old girl being exactly like her 44 year old father is that, well, she’s an 8 year old girl and he’s a 44 year old man.
Louie’s girls are so adorable. And very good actors, as well. I think there was some luck involved there.
And man, Pamela sure was a dick, huh? If continuity were more important to this show, I’d say this might be her last appearance. Although I guess it’s not unlikely that she’ll show up again shortly after Amia leaves.
Yeah, the two daughters, especially the younger one, are fantastic – I actually look forward to when they’re on screen, which is a rarity with young actors. But their dynamic with Louie is great.
Yeah, that scene where he argues with his ex-wife made me pull the plug on this show permanently. I love Louis CK & I appreciate he’s trying to do something different & from the heart, but if I wanted to watch ex-spouses argue about child custody I’d go to fucking divorce court.
It’s like every episode of Louie has become a throwback to those “very special episodes” 1970s sitcoms used to air out of nowhere to tackle social issues. Remember the child-molestation of Different Strokes?! (phrasing!) This show is starting to feel like that every week, so I’m out.
Also, coming from a biracial family, I really don’t appreciate the fact that he’s got two Aryan cherubs playing his kids & a black ex-wife. I know he’s said publicly that he meant it as a joke, but it’s really jarring & kind of insulting when you think about it.
@darthbile
I remember reading somewhere that he cast a black woman for his ex wife because his real life ex wife is an unrelenting racist. Not sure if that’s true, but I hope it is.
I don’t think Louie ever said it was a joke. I believe he said she was a talented actress and who cares if things don’t match up. Louie is Hispanic for goodness sake. Besides, he hasn’t once gone down that path in a story line where they all go to the mother’s family picnic and the Eddie Murphy stand-up barbecue scene happens.
1. I’m biracial, but clearly only look like one of my parents. Trust me, that shit does happen and it is strange.
2. Feel free to stop watching.
Clearly, the bi-racial Lorax has spoken for the trees.
But it should be noted that just because someone’s parents are black and white, it doesn’t mean the kid is gonna be a perfect blend.
….baaaaaaaahahahahahahahahahahahaha
No it isn’t.
I know Louie doesn’t give a crap about continuity at all, but it was definitely strange to me that in the first episode, during his conversation with Janet, he mentioned that Jane is 10, and then in the second episode, he told Ivanka to tell Amia that he has two daughters, 8 and 13 years old.
I get eschewing continuity to tell the stories you want to tell, but these episodes are all part of the same story.
Egh. It could just be a man in his mid 40’s forgetting how old his daughters are. It happens.
The diner scene w/ Pamela perfectly mirrored my thoughts on this season. Louis could pick Pamela and we could go back to the dick and fart jokes of seasons past. Or, he makes a run at Amia and we continue down the artistic, dark comedy rabbit hole.
A couple of things that came to my mind regarding Ivanka….
1. Ellen Burstyn still looks incredible. She has to be at least 80 by now.
2. Ivanka mentions entertaining the troops as a young girl. The Hungarian troops fought with Germany during World War II, which means that li’l Ivanka was working for the Axis version of the USO. Not that that made her a Nazi or anything….
1) She’s 82 and looks incredible.
2) Not quite. Hungary was pretty heavily fragmented and there were many resistant fighters. It is quite possible that her character sang for those guys.
The whole time she was playing, I was wondering, “Um, I wonder which troops she was entertaining.” Thanks for clearing that up.
The docs speech at the end was about the most motivational thing I have ever heard. Damn.
Incompetent about treating you but competent about life? I’d go to that doctor. Currently my doctor is the worst.
Agreed
That dog has plenty of legs, my friend. Plenty.
This is by far the funniest thing on tv right now. Season’s off to a good start!
I guess I’m the only one that thinks his perfect match is Ivanka. At least he can communicate with her.
As an aside, I can really relate to being 40, single, muddled through a series of relationships each more awful than the other. The internal monologue that you put yourself through is “would I rather be with this awful human being that I literally have no affection or desire for, or would I rather be alone?” In this case, he’d rather be with a woman who he barely can communicate with (and begs to stay even though her son is in Hungary? Really dude?) than be alone.
Regarding Pamela: I think she would always make him feel inadequate because she had a chance to be with him and she chose differently. Now that the choice was played out and she figured out she screwed the pooch, now she wants to come back to “safe” Louie and torture the guy. Good for him. I wish he would have told her to go eff herself and the eyeliner she rode in on.
Yeah, I think besides the chubby blonde girl, Ivanka is Louie’s next best match.
I have older friends that are your age and they choose to live alone. But then again, we live in Canada where the laws of escorting are kind of legal, so, whenever they get too lonely they hire an incredibly hot piece of ass 20 something year old to be their girlfriend for the night and all is well with them. They’re pretty happy.
I hope Louie stays the fuck away from Pamela. Part of me thinks she’s going to open up her 2 hole, and he’s going to get into a complicated one night stand.
as long as Ivanka stays off the diet pills
I disagree that there’s any sort of dilemma between Pamela and Amia.
I don’t know how he did it, but I thought it was clear that Pamela’s return was a revelation for him. She no longer seemed like a take no shit badass wonder of a woman that he was obsessed with, and instead just seemed like kind of a lost ball buster that’s completely full of shit and is not at all right for him and he realized that almost instantly. I thought it was pretty great that with just a few minor tweaks they (him and Adlon) were able to completely change the way that she comes across.
This.
The big tweak: when someone rejects you then later gives in (in the case of Pamela, almost like she was doing Louie a favor) and wants to be with you, she comes off as selfish. And kind of dickish. Pamela has problems and one of them is being vulnerable while with someone. Vulnerability is a must-have to be in a n authentic “boy/girl” relationship with someone. Being with her would be a nightmare.
So are we still just not addressing the fact that Louie’s ex-wife is black and the kids are white as white can be? Who does he think he is, Michael Jackson?!
I’ve asked that of more than a few of divorced couples I’ve known.
Bi-racial couples are great and all but maybe have the kids be reflective of that? I really don’t give a shit too much I just find it kind of funny. Regardless of race he and the ex-wife don’t fit together at all, like how the fuck did that happen in the first place?
Bi-Racial couples need to be more of a thing on TV. Plus, it’s kind of funny.
Because it doesn’t matter.
Well, yeah, Louis is half Mexian, half Hungarian Jew…
Also, who is to say his “wife” isn’t half European. I mean, look at Shamless, they have a “black” sibling who is proven by DNA to be a full sibling, which they explained off as, ‘hey, grandma said there was a black man back there somewhere…” It’s TV…
Well, Louie is half lazy Mexican.
Don’t forget — an actress who played a date in one episode also played his mother in another.
He has zero fucks to give.
@kazoshay Louis CK addressed it on the Opie and Anthony show. He said that not only was she the best actress for the job but the first thing everyone read for was telling Louie to “Get That Job!”
Louis CK said something that we all pretty much know, that a black woman telling you to get a job somehow just carries more weight. It’s a much more serious thing and when she said it he felt it in the pit of his stomach. So he hired her, because he doesn’t give a shit.
HE ALSO replaced this youngest daughter in the first season, IN THE SAME EPISODE. Other younger daughter left to go do some other show that never made it, so he hired the current girl and she worked out. Literally they switched in the same episode but I forget which one.
I don’t think the show ever addressed it, and I don’t think they need to. Continuity is a loose thing on this show. His brother disappeared for at least one season. He had a sister that appeared and then disappeared. We’re lucky Louie has the same actors and actresses from week to week.
Lol, dude, you don’t give Louie enough credit. I’ve only gotten into this show recently myself, and I’m sure however they addressed it was both smart and fucking hilarious.
I guess I’ll just blame affirmative action for the casting choice. #thanksobama
We are not, because it’s been that way since the firs episode of season 3.
It’s been discussed.
His rant about not being able to communicate because he was too emotional was brilliant. That’s every fight, every married couple has ever been in, ever.
Louie isn’t a sitcom. Calling it that is demeaning. It is high art. He’s killing it this season as always.
I re-watched “Model” last night, too. Casting Jerry was brilliant as the punchline at the end with the waitress was essentially a riff on the forbidden city bit from Seinfeld.
Hey no partner, I’d totally call it a sitcom because sitcoms are my favorite shows to watch. Calling it high art is demeaning because high art to me is those bullshit movies that get nominated for an Oscar year in and out without actually being any good.
I also wouldn’t call it a sitcom, mostly because it’s not always funny and it doesn’t need to be. It’s the most honest show on TV. Louie is keepin’ it real.
So much brilliance. I can’t even begin to hate the fact that the ep after this “arc” is called Pamela. Tragi-comedy on the horizon, and I can’t wait to get there.
Ho, damn, I have to see the whole thing before I compare it to the Late Night arc… I mean, Lynch, Leno, Seinfeld, Rock all put in amazing turns…
Plus, I want Louie’s agent back ASAP!
I think this arc has been superb. I enjoy it more than the Late Night one last season and that’s saying a lot. Just an awesome season so far in general.
he got down on the knee and i had to shut if off. too much pain.
A lot of knees on forty year (ish) guys are causing pain…..
You should take a poll: How much pain were you in while watching Louie?
How do you guys even make it through a single day being so damned weak?
You’re not alone man, everytime I watch a Louie episode alone I have to pause and leave the room for a minute. It hurts, A LOT to watch a Louie episode sometimes, usually I try only to watch them with other people because otherwise I’ll just keep pausing and getting up over and over.