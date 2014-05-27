‘Louie’ Discussion: R.I.P. LeBron James

We’ve now seen five of the six episodes in the “Elevator” arc. Minus commercials, that’s 110 minutes on a single story, enough material for a full-length film. There have been bits and traces of weirdness around the fringes of the episodes — the cannibalism, the Hurricane Jasmine Forsythe, the white wife turning into a black ex-wife — but “Elevator” is as serialized as Louie has ever been, and it’s just as great.
If you still watch Louie for diarrhea-busting moments, maybe you’ve been disappointed, expecting belly laughs every minute, but that’s not what “Elevator” is concerned with — it’s about sadness, loneliness, isolation, divorce, f*cking your life up by f*cking one. more. time. It’s heavy sh*t, but in typical Louie fashion, presented in such a way that the humor distracts from the darkness.
Take, for instance, the magnificent scene between young skinny Louie (played by Vine star Connor O’Malley) and young gorgeous Janet (CSI: Miami star Brooke Bloom). It’s the dying moments of a marriage, and they both know it. But rather than go out with a fight, they end things with a moan. Nine months later, Jane is born, and unlike Todd Barry, Louie has someone to care for and worry about for the rest of his life. (Brief aside: that Todd Barry scene was perfect. The smallest wins, like a free doughnut, are magnificent triumphs for him, and I love the way his monologue ended with an ovation, as if him saving two bucks on a disgusting Chinatown bus to Croton-Harmon is more deserving of respect than saving lives or caring for other human beings.) Jane and Lily are his everything, but when they’re not around, they’re a devastating reminder of his living by himself. That’s why Louie is so willing to take a chance on Amia, and so UNWILLING to recognize how much her absence is going to hurt his daughters, despite the fact that they can’t really communicate with each other.
Although they manage to get a few things across:
Once again, sex ruins EVERYTHING. Amia is sad because Louie’s late-night insistence in his apartment, which is thankfully more sad than creepy, is the end of their friendship — things can’t be the same between them anymore. He screwed the cow, to so speak, and she’s no longer his. Oh boy, can’t wait to see what happiness awaits in part six next week. Maybe the hurricane will kill everyone!
Now to Do’s and Don’ts: Todd Barry Edition.
1. Do wake up at 10 a.m.
2. Do order the same thing every day, and maybe you’ll get a free doughnut.
3. Don’t “dip” into your data plan.
4. Do take the $8.50 death-trap Chinatown bus to upstate New York.
5. Do make a big fuss if someone spells your name wrong.
He lives a simple “buy 10, get 1 free” life.
One would expect (and hope) that the final episode has Louie committing suicide by hanging himself……just minutes before Amia has returned to take up with Louie and his kids…
Watching ‘Louie’ is like watching a Steely Dan album, and I mean that in the best possible way.
Even her shadow looks like a disapproving dinosaur.
lol now that you mention it…
I did not feel last night’s episode; nor am I feeling this particular storyline. Of course you can be attracted to someone who doesn’t speak any English if you’ve only hung out for a month. But to have that person hang out with your kids isn’t responsible. I’m hoping he gets back with that gal who came back from Europe, or with the chubby chick. She was nice, cute and funny.
I went to Europe for two months with some roommates. One ended up falling for someone and was a drag the whole trip. When we got back, the lover eventually ended up visiting and staying with us. My roommates crush goggles wore off and they realized the person was the opposite of what they were looking for in a partner. Eventually all of us roommates had to help kick the freeloader out of our house, when they were told to leave, but wouldn’t.
I agree. And given how little people are commenting on here, I think more people feel this way as well.
i may be wrong, but if i know louie at all, the whole point of this story line is that hez not going to end up with anyone! thats the punchline! if you saw season 2 you know that pam was the closest thing he had to a girl he actually loved. imo thats why hez going for amia b/c in his mind hez showing pam that she left him and hez now gotta even the ante. once amia leaves i bet he will contact pam and bring up her offer, the storyline will end with her saying that she moved on and its too late. now, louie is great at mixing it up so i cud be very wrong but i just think it may go down like that. louie just wouldn’t be louie if he found true love, happiness isn;t funny, misery is. if louie finds true love, in my mind, even for a whole season or two, its always going to be the long setup for the inevitable punchline of him failing miserably.
Grodin has been amazing.
…that being said I am really enjoying Ellen Burstyn and particularly, Charles Grodin.
RIP the small six year old bird.
Is it wrong that I thought “Once again, LeBron James is dead… and the rest of the Miami Heat… and 12 million other people.” was one of the funniest things so far this season?
Priceless.
I couldn’t stop laughing. The timing and presentation of all that info was just too perfect.
Yeah that had me in stitches
It was hilarious.
Some of you should adjust your expectations on what Louie is.
Let me preface my comments by stating that I enjoy Louie’s brand of standup and dark humor. I watched Lucky Louie on HBO, and I liked it. The first three seasons of Louie were sublime. However, this season has been downright painful to watch. I really don’t find much, if any, humor in these last 4 episodes; it has become way too dark to be anything more than awkward and depressing. The funniest parts are coming from guest comics. Todd Barry & Fitzsimmons back and forth was the only thing that kept me interested last night. I tune it every week with the hope that Louie pulls himself out of whatever funk he was in when he wrote this season. By the way it has been going, we may see Louie eating a bullet by the end of the season.
There’s only one wife; they’re the same character. Young Janet was played by a white actress, current Janet is played by a black actress. Louie’s ex-wife has been played by several actresses over the course of the series. I recall Louie saying in an interview that it didn’t matter to him what colour she was, as long as she was right for the part… ergo, we have a black ex-wife who is the mother of two white kids.
I thought Louie and the cunty first wife did not have children. Louie’s most recent ex-wife, who is African American, has shared custody of the two daughters. Maybe I am completely wrong, but I thought that she was the biological mother to the daughters, despite the children not having any physical traits common of a mixed race child. I thought maybe that was a running joke with Louie. You are suggesting that Louie actually had the 2 daughters with the first wife?
They talked about not having any kids. It was clear.
fuck that. this season has been great. those long dark setups that double as compelling drama about mundane real life events are a perfect setup and only make the few punchlines (for lack of a better term) that much more potent. its also captured the pain and frustration along with the love of being a parent but not really always knowing what to do. most comedies don’t go that deep into human nature. have you seen any modern “rom-coms”? they’re unrealistic, vomit inducing, middle of the road shit!
take the hotel scene for example. that scene was compelling for anyone who has ever had that type of relationship, the kind where you feel HAPPY to break up and regain your freedom. it was never really stated in that scene that they didn;t already have kids either so one could view it from the perspective of “oh this must’ve been their divorce.” then the punchline of “u know it wud be funny if you were pregnant now, haha.” reveals that, oh, no wait, they dont get divorced, they live miserably together for a few more YEARS after having THAT conversation.
idk, to me that shits funny as hell, and real life at the same time. some ppl don’t like it but louie’s never been the guy to play to the middle really. imo hez MORE than gained the respect to take his show in weird directions. in fact, thats what i want from louis. not some repeat of the 1st couple seasons, but maybe its just me…
This past episode was the straw the broke the horse’s back on me finding Louis intolerable. He’s gone full retard. You never go full retard.
Thank god for Todd Barry.
I hope the season finale can end more with a bang and less of a depressing whimper. Also, lets hope nobody from Jezebel saw last night’s rapey episode. Thankfully Amia is from the mother country (Hungary represent!)
It’s spelled “Berry.”
The look of disappointment on Jim Nortons face when Amia responds was fantastic in my mind. They both knew exactly what was said with understanding of the words.
Anybody around here know Hungarian that can translate what she said at the end?
i love norton.
She’s right
I found this translation on reddit.
Last scene of ep.8
while in bed: “this was a big mistake. we ruined a good thing we had. do you understand?”
as she is getting up: “we’ll fix it somehow”
walking out the door: “everything will be alright”
And here’s what she said to Norton. – “You’re very stupid. You’re not funny at all.”
Who was the other comedian, seated between Todd Barry & Louie, the one who started the scene by complimenting Louie on skipping over all the painful parts of the relationship?
Thank you sir!
Greg Fitzsimmons. He showed up on a lot of those “Best of…” shows on VH1 and he was on @midnight last week.
you missed one.
Do interrupt your friends boring family conversation by saying “AIDS” repeatedly and harmonically.
I love whenever Todd Barry pops up on Louie – last night was brilliant. He’s like the American version of Karl Pilkington, but smarter.
Todd Barry has been the MVP of this season.
I’d say Bobby Kelly has been MVP, if MVP stands for Most Voluminous Person