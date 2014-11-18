Masturbating To ‘Louie’ Can Have Disastrous Results, As This Man Learned The Hard Way

FX

Reddit’s TIFU (“Today I F*cked Up”) board has become a go-to source for cringeworthy tales. Whether it’s a story about a man pooping wrong his entire life or disastrously vacuuming his own farts, you’re sure to find something there that makes you sit back and shake your head.

The story below has a seemingly harmless setup, as it involves a young man watching Louie. You’d think there would be no wrong way to watch possibly the most brilliant show on television today, but you’d be dead wrong. Take it from ajunkiesbedroom:

So I began my nightly ritual as most people do. I prefer to watch Netflix as I masturbate though, it helps mask noises and such. So I was watching Louie as I was beating my meat and of course my mom knocks on the door but doesn’t actually wait for a response. So I hear the knocking on the door and attempt to muster all of my inner ninja to fix the situation and make it look like i’m not making jesus cry but it is much too late. As I gaze up to the TV and I see my demise, Louis CK is devouring ice cream and moaning with the utmost pleasure. My mom walks in and stares at me, with me genitals out, and Louis CK sensually eating ice cream and moaning. She leaves and I don’t know what to do.

How embarrassing. If only there was someone, maybe a once-in-a-generation comedian with a fiery red goatee, who could relate to that level of shame…