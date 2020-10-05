HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ is ambitious and astounding and will undoubtedly blow your expectations away. Created by Misha Green, who’s working with Matt Ruff’s 1950s-set dark-fantasy novel as source material, the show counts horror visionary Jordan Peele and sci-fi maestro J.J. Abrams as executive producers. The show is full of literary and musical references, along with monsters, both in-your-face and figurative; we’ll discuss the resulting symbolism on a weekly basis.

Lovecraft Country began as a road trip that highlighted the horrors experienced by Black Americans and then took monster-chomping vengeance upon bad guys. Over the past few months, the show’s explored a cult and a haunted house traveling into the cosmos, and there’s no telling where Hippolyta is right now. In his week’s episode, “Jig-A-Bobo,” the bad-guy-chomping returned, big time, but there’s a lot of layers along the way.

We also learned what happened when Atticus slipped into one of Hiram’s time-machine portals: (1) He briefly journeyed into the future; (2) He learned that his son, George (named after Courtney B. Vance’s late character), penned the Lovecraft Country novel that’s authored in real-life by Matt Ruff (and is the basis for this show). It’s all so circular but still delightfully maddening. On a more serious note, grim plights go down during this episode. We’ll work through that, but let’s begin with the most climactic turn of events.

1. Atticus wanted magic, and as a result, he’s got a new pet:

During the episode’s final moments, a monster burst out of a city street and saved Tic from a bullet meant to kill him. In the process, Leti and Ruby were also saved, and the creature tore down the street, killing a bunch of racist cops. Then the beast nuzzled up to Atticus, all cute-like. Justice served? Sure. And where does this leave Tic, other than looking a lot like Chris Pratt with Blue the raptor in those Jurassic World movies? I hope they take this further, and we’ll see Jonathan Majors toss a saddle on one of these creatures and joyride on the beast through downtown Chicago. It’d only be fitting to see him tame a monster that’s inspired by the virulently bigoted H.P. Lovecraft. I’m here for it.

This is also a fine turn of events for Tic to look like a hero again. After all, he’s been laying low for a few weeks and staring at pieces of paper while Leti, Hippolyta, and Ruby have been getting sh*t done, and while Christina’s been pulling strings. Yes, Atticus the Nerd might rise victorious. He’s been attempting to decipher those pages from the Book of Names and track down the rest of the book, and perhaps it’s all paying off now? It also helped that Tic and Montrose managed to stop trying to kill each other and executed a successful spell. I’ve got more to say about Atticus when it’s time to talk about Christina.

2. Diana only wanted to be a kid, so please leave her alone, ghosts:

In less fun news, Dee (portrayed by the outstanding Jada Harris) needs serious help. She was already traumatized enough by her father’s death, her mother being in the wind, and attending the funeral of her friend, Bobo. (Yep, his nickname not only feeds into the episode title, but he’s representative of the real-life Emmett Till, who was lynched at age 14 in a horribly racist act of kidnapping and murder.) Then Captain Lannister (who tracked Dee after finding her comic-book artistry near Hiram’s time machine) placed a hex upon her, and a copy of Uncle Tom’s Cabin (the 1952 novel by Harriet Beecher Stowe) hopped off a shelf. Is that all? Nope.