At Last, Netflix Has Released A Hint About Luke Cage

#Luke Cage #Netflix #Marvel
Senior Contributor
11.18.15

It should speak to what a big deal Marvel is for Netflix that, with Jessica Jones arriving on Friday and Daredevil‘s second season shooting, they’re already dropping hints about Luke Cage. Interestingly, it appears that Luke will not be a hero for hire, but rather a local businessman, running a bar in Harlem.

Either that or Matt and Foggy go sixty blocks to hit up Josie’s, which we’re a bit skeptical of. It’s not that great of a bar. We do know some details beyond that: One, Luke will be fighting City Hall in the form of a heavily altered supervillain, and two, he’s very much a reluctant hero. That last is especially interesting because he turns out to have a fairly major role in Jessica Jones, and would appear to be both romantic interest and somebody who gets dragged into the action whether he wants to be or not.

As for how he runs the bar, we’re kind of hoping it’s in the grand Marvel tradition of villain bars, where you get to kick back, take off the robot arms, and talk about football without Spider-Man hitting you. But we’ll see: Luke Cage is currently on track for an early 2016 release date.

(via The Mary Sue)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Luke Cage#Netflix#Marvel
TAGSLuke CageMarvelNETFLIX

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP