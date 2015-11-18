At Last, Netflix Has Released A Hint About Luke Cage

Looks like there is a new watering hole in Hell's Kitchen. https://t.co/LtQWSe0ZtJ — Daredevil (@Daredevil) November 17, 2015

It should speak to what a big deal Marvel is for Netflix that, with Jessica Jones arriving on Friday and Daredevil‘s second season shooting, they’re already dropping hints about Luke Cage. Interestingly, it appears that Luke will not be a hero for hire, but rather a local businessman, running a bar in Harlem.

Either that or Matt and Foggy go sixty blocks to hit up Josie’s, which we’re a bit skeptical of. It’s not that great of a bar. We do know some details beyond that: One, Luke will be fighting City Hall in the form of a heavily altered supervillain, and two, he’s very much a reluctant hero. That last is especially interesting because he turns out to have a fairly major role in Jessica Jones, and would appear to be both romantic interest and somebody who gets dragged into the action whether he wants to be or not.

As for how he runs the bar, we’re kind of hoping it’s in the grand Marvel tradition of villain bars, where you get to kick back, take off the robot arms, and talk about football without Spider-Man hitting you. But we’ll see: Luke Cage is currently on track for an early 2016 release date.

