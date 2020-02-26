American Horror Story Season 10 won’t premiere until later this year, but the new cast members are sure to stir up some fun. Joining the inimitable Sarah Paulson — who’s been a part of the anthology series since the beginning, playing different characters throughout multiple seasons — Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is boarding Season 10 in an undisclosed role.

In addition to Culkin, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock are all set to return in Season 10. That makes Culkin the only newbie in the cast, as all the aforementioned actors have appeared in at least one season of American Horror Story before.

While the theme of Season 10 has yet to be revealed, series creator Ryan Murphy posted a black-and-white teaser for the series to his Instagram, set to Orville Peck’s haunting song “Dead of Night.” The teaser contained nothing but crashing waves and the actors’ names flashing across the screen. Perhaps the new season will be set on the sandy shores of some remote town. Whatever the case, Murphy’s post didn’t include any further details about Season 10, which is to be expected. The video was oddly serene, though. However, as any fan who watches AHS knows, the title sequence is probably just the calm before the storm.

The Season 10 renewal came on the heels of AHS: 1984, which, as the title suggests, had an ’80s horror movie theme. The tenth season won’t be the anthology series’ last, either, as FX has already renewed American Horror Story through Season 13. Whatever Season 10 holds, fans will be in for a wild ride.

Source: EW