‘Man Vs. Food’s’ Adam Richman Lost A Sh*t Ton Of Weight And Posed Naked In UK’s Cosmo

Oh hey, remember Adam Richman? The Man Vs. Food host who would eat like, a 72-ounce chicken fried steak covered in the world’s spiciest peppers, wrapped up like a burrito in a pizza the size of a dining table and then wash it down with literally a bucket of milkshake, all in under 15 minutes?
Yeah, that guy. He looks like this now:
From Us Magazine:
“If you’re a guy who’s always been the fun-to-be-around teddy bear, then all of a sudden people are viewing you as sexy, it’s nice,” he explained to British Cosmo. “It’s great not having to be the plucky best friend, or the comic relief anymore—I love that. Who wouldn’t rather hear, ‘Wow, you look great,’ than, ‘Ewww…’?”
“It was depressing,” he added of seeing himself on tape. “But it wasn’t just my appearance — airplane seats felt cramped, I was wearing an XXL jacket, and I had less energy. I went in for a checkup, and when my doctor had me stand on the scale, even he was surprised. Seeing that number (which I’ll take to the grave) was a turning point. I knew I needed to make a change.”
Richman lost the weight (70lbs. in 10 months!) after Man Vs. Food ended with a fitness regime that revolved around playing soccer, as noted by the soccer ball-covered dong. The nude cover itself was to raise awareness for male cancer for Cancer Research UK, and, while I can’t speak for male cancer it does an excellent job raising awareness that Adam Richman is totally bangable now. Admit it, he’s a good looking dude. Don’t tell me some of you guys out there didn’t at least think it.
Well at least you know he doesn’t have much of a gag reflex…
It’s amazing what happens when a man stops eating all the food.
It may have eventually killed him, but what an awesome job.
I’m sure it was fun at first, but later seasons the challenges were just tourist trap shit. Like eating a ton of generic garbage food that I’m sure tasted like shit after the first ten minutes, or that ghost pepper hot wing madness that is just pure physical pain in spice form.
The best part of the eps was never the challenge and always the local cuisine.
“as noted by the soccer ball-covered dong.”
Stacey you are a damn poet. Also you need to be on the Filmdrunk Frotcast one day.
Did he also have plastic surgery? That dude was so big, you’d think he’d have some saggy skin residual.
Photoshop.
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing. I’m betting there’s a whole lotta Photoshopping going on, cause dude would have to at least have stretch marks.
Well f*ck him, I’m now officially out of excuses to go to the gym.
So, you’d hit it, right?
I just saw him in a TV commercial too, and it took me a second to realize who I was looking at
Wasn’t there a post on here awhile ago about his off-camera eating and exercising routine? Like he was basically a gluten-free raw foods vegan when he wasn’t shooting and worked out every day and all through the off season? I feel like that article basically implied this is what he’d look like for like 3/4 of the year.
Yeah I remember an article like that. Then recently I saw a commercial of him promoting steak from Wal-Mart. Bullshit I say
There was an earlier article about his weight loss where he said it wasn’t necessarily the contests that did him in but just standing around the set with all kinds of crap food to gnaw on. He failed to say anything about being a vegan in that article and I suspect that was always bullshit.
i always thought he was kinda good looking. even when chubby.
He looks a bit like Bradley Cooper now.
Heh, I kind of liked him a bit chubbier. Well, his face looked more kissable. Good for him for losing the weight and getting in shape, I’m sure it feels great.
Wow wow woo wow !!
amen adam richmon…ur hot but i love all your shows…personality trumps all….go forth brotha and work it out for us…
When people do things for the awareness of cancer, are they raising money for cancer research?
If not WHY ARE THEY DOING THIS!? It’s 2014 – I’m pretty sure we’re all aware of the various types of cancer.
You’d be really surprised how many men are oblivious to the risk of testicular cancer. So no, we’re not all aware. It’s not like we get a Testicular Cancer Month, have lovely colored ribbons to “raise awareness” for it, or even multiple big-named advocacy groups for it.
We did, for awhile, have Lance Armstrong and his Livestrong bracelets, but obviously the horse has left that barn.
The SO and I always thought he was so beautiful, such pretty, pretty eyes and such a sweet face Bangable in a cuddly, gentle way. Now it’s bangable in a window shutter in a hurricane kind of way.