‘Man Vs. Food’s’ Adam Richman Lost A Sh*t Ton Of Weight And Posed Naked In UK’s Cosmo

Getty Image

Oh hey, remember Adam Richman? The Man Vs. Food host who would eat like, a 72-ounce chicken fried steak covered in the world’s spiciest peppers, wrapped up like a burrito in a pizza the size of a dining table and then wash it down with literally a bucket of milkshake, all in under 15 minutes?

Yeah, that guy. He looks like this now:

From Us Magazine:

“If you’re a guy who’s always been the fun-to-be-around teddy bear, then all of a sudden people are viewing you as sexy, it’s nice,” he explained to British Cosmo. “It’s great not having to be the plucky best friend, or the comic relief anymore—I love that. Who wouldn’t rather hear, ‘Wow, you look great,’ than, ‘Ewww…’?” “It was depressing,” he added of seeing himself on tape. “But it wasn’t just my appearance — airplane seats felt cramped, I was wearing an XXL jacket, and I had less energy. I went in for a checkup, and when my doctor had me stand on the scale, even he was surprised. Seeing that number (which I’ll take to the grave) was a turning point. I knew I needed to make a change.”

Richman lost the weight (70lbs. in 10 months!) after Man Vs. Food ended with a fitness regime that revolved around playing soccer, as noted by the soccer ball-covered dong. The nude cover itself was to raise awareness for male cancer for Cancer Research UK, and, while I can’t speak for male cancer it does an excellent job raising awareness that Adam Richman is totally bangable now. Admit it, he’s a good looking dude. Don’t tell me some of you guys out there didn’t at least think it.