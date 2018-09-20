Netflix’s ‘Maniac’ Is A Wild Trip With A Heck Of A View

Netflix

My biggest issue with Maniac is that it forces me to be a hypocrite. I have stated — multiple times, in public — my annoyance with the whole “No no, it gets better, you just have to give it 2-5 episodes” thing. It drives me nuts. And yet, here I am, about to do it, to you, my closest friends. (We’re friends, right?) I apologize. There’s just no way around it. I really did not like the first two or three episodes and then I fell in love with it. Mostly. I’ll explain.

Maniac is a big fancy new Netflix series that was created by Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers) and Cary Fukunaga (True Detective). It stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone and Justin Theroux and Sally Field. Hill and Stone play patients in a pharmaceutical study, Owen and Annie. Owen is the black sheep son of a wealthy family who had a breakdown a decade ago (a “blip”) and is now being pressured to testify on behalf of his jerk brother in a civil trial. We spend a fair chunk of the show wondering if the whole show is in his head. Annie is a fast-talking, chain-smoking addict with a tragic past and a flair for flimflams. They enter the trial, based on a series of drugs created by Theroux’s Dr. James K. Mantleray, and then things get just weird as all heck. Sally Field pops up all over the place and that rules. It’s a trip.

It’s also stunning to look at, once it all gets humming, thanks to Fukunaga’s command as a director and the little flourishes he sprinkles in. This is especially true after you get through those first few episodes. You can’t skip them, really, because they provide the backstory and foundation for Hill and Stone’s characters that the show then builds upon and layers throughout the rest of the show. You need it. Eat your vegetables. Because once you get to the fourth episode, when the drug trial starts and the mind journeys kick off, hoo boy, things get fun.

An incomplete list of things that happen during the trial, diluted in specificity so as not to ruin them for you, which I would never do to you, my closest friends:

Emma Stone says the phrase “illegal lemur” in a thick, about-70-percent-of-Marissa-Tomei-in-My Cousin Vinny accent

Jonah Hill sports a mullet and a Warren Moon jersey

There’s an attempted heist at a fancy gala

One of the characters becomes an assassin and kills about two dozen goons in a hallway, all in a single extended camera shot, kind of like if you cross John Wick with Fukunaga’s famous stash house raid single shot from the first season of True Detective

Sally Field shouts “Gas up the Miata!”

And so on.