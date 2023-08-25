American Horror Story: Asylum (the best season of American Horror Story imo) had a strong cast. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Jessica Lange were there because it wouldn’t be a Ryan Murphy show without at least one of them, but the rest of the ensemble included Lily Rabe, James Cromwell, Zachary Quinto, Joseph Fiennes, Chloë Sevigny, and Ian McShane as MURDER SANTA.

Pretty good! But you know what Asylum didn’t have? One of the biggest movie stars in the world.

American Horror Story casting director Eric Dawson told Backstage that Margot Robbie auditioned for season two of the FX series. “Margot is probably one of my favorite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out. She was such a star. It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room,” he said. But, for whatever reason, Robbie didn’t get the part.

“Even though she didn’t get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her? Immediately, though, she was out of our realm of possibility of hiring. But that’s really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising.”

American Horror Story: Asylum premiered in 2012. A year later, Robbie, then best known for Australian soap opera Neighbours, starred in The Wolf of Wall Street. This Barbie has no regrets.

(Via Backstage)