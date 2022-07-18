From 1997-2003, Russell Crowe starred in five (!) Best Picture nominees: L.A. Confidential, The Insider, Gladiator (which won), A Beautiful Mind (which also won), and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (which should have won). Crowe was also nominated for Best Actor three years in a row, including a win for Gladiator.

You can argue if the Ridley Scott-directed film is Crowe’s finest work (I contend it’s Master and Commander, one of the best movies of the 2000s, period), but it’s inarguably his biggest, at least among non-superhero films. Gladiator made north of $460 million at the box office, and it’s still wildly popular. Take a look at how many likes this tweet has:

Taking the kids to see my old office pic.twitter.com/uySmnOWHvo — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 18, 2022

Nearly 450,000! Each and every one of them deserved. “Taking the kids to see my old office,” Crowe tweeted while standing with his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, and his sons outside the Colosseum in Rome. He should make the same tweet for Master and Commander, except this time he’s standing in front of a body of water. Doesn’t matter which body of water. Any water will do it.

A sequel to Gladiator is being written, according to Scott. “Oh, it’s been written. It’s already been written,” he said last year. “We have a good footprint, a good, logical place to go. You can’t just do another Gladiator type movie. You’ve got to follow… there’s enough components from the first one to pick up the ball and continue it.”

(Via Twitter/Russell Crowe)