Martin Freeman Is Teasing A One Off Special For ‘Sherlock’ Before Season Four Begins

There’s certainly no lack of great television coming out of the UK these days. Between all the offerings on Netflix and Amazon Prime and a new season of Orphan Black, I could wait patiently for another season of Sherlock. That said, I’m not going to shrug at this news. From Den Of Geek:
Time constraints continue to be one of the problems with regards Sherlock series four. The key personnel both in front and behind the camera seem keen to carry on with Sherlock’s adventures, but finding a space particularly in Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman’s respective schedules to film more adventures is easier said than done.
However, Freeman has teased one possible solution. He’s a guest on Alan Carr’s chat show this week – which goes out on Friday – and he told the host that “Mark Gatiss may beat me up, but there is an idea for this one-off special that’s such a good idea, and as I was listening to it I thought ‘we’ve just got to do this’. And I don’t know when we are going to be able to do it, unfortunately”.
It’s hard to think of Sherlock in terms of seasons anyway. They are always more of events or small little trilogies that tie together anyway. But a one off special would be nice and hopefully a refreshing change of pace from the yearly Doctor Who Christmas barrage that begs to ruin my holiday.
But like I said, there’s no need to push the issue. I’m practically spoiled for choice over here when it comes to great television. Just go ahead and put this on a slow simmer and make it good. And how about a Luther special while we’re at it? One with a long lost sister carrying a bat and squirt gun full of acid.
(Via Den Of Geek)
Orphan Black doesn’t come out of the UK. It comes out of Canada, and is broadcasted by an American cable network co-owned by the BBC and Disney.
But any excuse they can find to produce more Sherlock is awesome. YAY!
Not sure thats what was meant?
Speaking of Amazon Prime though, I don’t understand why no one talks about Vikings on here…loving that show right now.
Andrew did lump Orphan Black in with “great television coming out of the UK” and I read it exactly as Dub_C did.
Please be about his mustache… please be about his mustache…
When are the new seasons of Sherlock and Luther going to be available for streaming? Hulu never got them, Netflix doesn’t have them yet. WTF?
This would be awesome. BBC shows often do one-off specials so this wouldn’t be that uncommon for Sherlock to adapt especially since the canon of Holmes covers many decades and were printed out of order at times.
Season 3 of Sherlock was horrible and clearly affected by the lack of time for filming. It was nowhere near the first two seasons and unfortunately I don’t think there’s any way it returns to form while these two are enjoying the peaks of their careers. But the first 2 seasons will be forever a favorite so I can’t get too mad.
You’re not allowed to talk anymore.
@Shadowtag I’m sorry you disagree, my friend. Anyways I hope for better things to come.
Seriously? Season 3 was amazing. To each their own I guess.
If you’re telling me there’s not a clear dropoff in quality between Season 1+2 to Season 3, I don’t know what to say. I love the characters. I love the dialogue. But it was clearly a wishy washy mess of a plot and a departure from the case per episode layout, instead choosing to beat me over the head with whether Sherlock and Watson were really best buds or not.
Well I personally found Season 3 to be a lot more entertaining with more laugh out loud moments. I considering the Hounds of Baskerville episode to be the weakest in the series so that is a strike against season 1 I don’t think season 3 suffers from.
I do think their relationship, which is a huge factor of the series, was worth the time they spent wrangling over in season 3. Holmes’ marriage created conflict in the books as well.
I watch the Blue Carbuncle episode of the Jeremy Brett run every Christmas. Just putting that out there.
Oh, that one makes me cry every time. I feel so sorry for that footman.
Anyone know when Luther and Sherlock’s third season will be on Netflix?