Martin Freeman Is Teasing A One Off Special For ‘Sherlock’ Before Season Four Begins

There’s certainly no lack of great television coming out of the UK these days. Between all the offerings on Netflix and Amazon Prime and a new season of Orphan Black, I could wait patiently for another season of Sherlock. That said, I’m not going to shrug at this news. From Den Of Geek:

Time constraints continue to be one of the problems with regards Sherlock series four. The key personnel both in front and behind the camera seem keen to carry on with Sherlock’s adventures, but finding a space particularly in Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman’s respective schedules to film more adventures is easier said than done. However, Freeman has teased one possible solution. He’s a guest on Alan Carr’s chat show this week – which goes out on Friday – and he told the host that “Mark Gatiss may beat me up, but there is an idea for this one-off special that’s such a good idea, and as I was listening to it I thought ‘we’ve just got to do this’. And I don’t know when we are going to be able to do it, unfortunately”.

It’s hard to think of Sherlock in terms of seasons anyway. They are always more of events or small little trilogies that tie together anyway. But a one off special would be nice and hopefully a refreshing change of pace from the yearly Doctor Who Christmas barrage that begs to ruin my holiday.

But like I said, there’s no need to push the issue. I’m practically spoiled for choice over here when it comes to great television. Just go ahead and put this on a slow simmer and make it good. And how about a Luther special while we’re at it? One with a long lost sister carrying a bat and squirt gun full of acid.

(Via Den Of Geek)