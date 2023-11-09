Obviously, the streaming TV situation is little light at the moment with shows being pushed back due to strikes. That cannot be helped yet, but Apple TV+ is coming your way with a must-see show, which happens to be a Band Of Brothers followup from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television along with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone. Back in 2019, Deadline reported that this series would cost $200 million to produce, and it actually looks even more expensive, so surely, that budget grew to allow for these production values spread over 8 episodes.

Masters Of The Air, which also follows Hanks and Spielberg’s The Pacific, is based upon Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name about the “Bloody Hundredth,” i.e. the 100th Bomb Group, who risked everything they had to conduct bombing raids upon Nazi Germany. Cue the terror of flying through frigid air with little to no oxygen to spare, and the series also promises “a true story of brotherhood and American airmen in WWII Europe.” Oh, and don’t pretend that you don’t see Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan up in here.

Here’s more from the Apple TV+ description:

Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Masters of the Air will premiere on January 26, 2024