‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rallied Around New Champ Matt Amodio After He Made A Simple Request On Twitter

by: Twitter

As the dust settled over Mike Richards‘ hosting gig going down in flames, Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio had a much better weekend as fans of the quiz show helped him out with Twitter’s notoriously opaque verification process. On Saturday, Amodio, who has been racking up wins with his unorthodox play style, asked for help in getting his account verified now that he’s becoming a known quantity in the Jeopardy! arena.

“Does anybody know how to make Twitter’s ‘blue check’ process go slower?,” he tweeted. “I’m worried mine will be done before #Jeopardy Season 3,141,592 airs, and there’s just no point rushing these things.”

Despite causing a controversy in the Jeopardy! world for his habit of using “what’s” in every answer, which the show has confirmed is permitted by the rules, fans rallied to Amodio’s cause and begin pinging Twitter to get the current champ verified.

As stated before, Twitter’s verification process is frustratingly vague, so it was a major surprise when the fans’ requests actually worked. By the next day, Amodio was verified, and he joked up about the experience in a follow-up tweet.

“I’m not sure I’ve learned the right lesson from this whole sequence of events, but thanks!” Amodio wrote to his fans.

Unfortunately, Jeopardy! fans are going to be waiting a little while longer to see Amodio dominate his opponents. New episodes just started filming last week, and they’re not expected to air until mid-September when the show’s Season 38 starts. However, that was the situation before Richards stepped down, which may or may not cause a delay as producers scramble to find a fill-in host.

(Via Matt Amodio on Twitter)

