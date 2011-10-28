Matthew Perry Is Lookin’ Good

#Friends
10.28.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

In case you need to be reminded that drugs are bad for you, Matthew Perry is the youngest of the “Friends” cast and looks like this. Perry, 42, who has fought addiction to alcohol, Vicodin, and other opioids, appeared in D.C. yesterday to address the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and the House Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus. Everyone there was like, “How YOU doin’ — oh, sorry I asked.”

[Thanks Vince! More unflattering pics at The Daily Mail]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friends
TAGSFriendsMATTHEW PERRY

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP