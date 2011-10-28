Matthew Perry Is Lookin’ Good

In case you need to be reminded that drugs are bad for you, Matthew Perry is the youngest of the “Friends” cast and looks like this. Perry, 42, who has fought addiction to alcohol, Vicodin, and other opioids, appeared in D.C. yesterday to address the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and the House Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus. Everyone there was like, “How YOU doin’ — oh, sorry I asked.”
[Thanks Vince! More unflattering pics at The Daily Mail]
On the bright side, if he starts carrying a gun around and chain smoking he could be the next Rip Torn
This is the spookiest thing I’ve seen this Halloween season.
“Mis-ter Sun-shine, yay.”
Opioids…I learned a new word today.
All this time to chat with people, you think he’d fit in a new agent.
Hey Warming Glow, longtime listener first time caller. That picture caption cracked me up. Good stuff.
In the subject of things I’m shocked not to have seen show up on WarmingGlow already, Alison Brie dressed as Phoebe Cates:
[i.imgur.com]
Drugs are bad, mmmkay.
Not really. But the preservatives in the food he’s ramming into himself… not working.
.17 Again
@Gauphat, thanks for the picture. After some cropping I’m now ready for some Judge Reinhold cosplay.
Funny, I’ve never suggested anyone go back to drinking and drugging to improve their appearance, but Matthew Perry could be the first.