Mayim Bialik has starred on multiple sitcoms, including The Big Bang Theory and Blossom, and she’s the host of one of the successful game shows of all-time in Jeopardy!. She also inspired a great Simpsons joke. But despite all that, and the fact that she’s a 46-year-old adult, she still hears from her mom every night.

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Bialik revealed that her mom had never heard of Jeopardy! until she started hosting it. “She was excited, but she didn’t know anything about what Jeopardy! is. She kept asking me, ‘Why is everything in a question?’ That’s a true story,” she said. To be fair, it is kind of confusing But now, Bialik gets a text after every episode she’s in.

“She will send me screenshots of every episode in case I forgot what I was wearing in that particular episode. I’ll get a little report like, ‘I really liked this blazer, not so crazy about this top.’ And she always manages to capture like a screenshot where I’m like,” she said, pausing to make an unflattering face, “in the middle of it, and I would just think like, ‘She’s got a whole half-hour find a better screenshot.'” Moms, am I right?

You can watch The Late Late Show clip above.