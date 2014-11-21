The Absolute Meanest Tweets Ever Featured In Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Celebrities Read Mean Tweets’ Segment

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.21.14
sofia kimmel

ABC

One of these days, Jimmy Kimmel’s “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” segment will get old. Today is not that day, not when no-good people are telling Chris Pratt to f*ck off and hoping everyone has a good weekend…except Lisa Kudrow. There have now been eight installments in the “Mean Tweets” series, not including the music- and sports-themed ones, all of which have been fantastic, although Sofia Vergara’s is The Empire Strikes Back of the franchise. We’ve told you how the famous people choose their burns — now let’s count down the 10 meanest tweets.

10. Larry King

larry king kimmel

ABC

9. Christina Applegate

applegate kimmel

ABC

8. Zach Braff

braff garden state

ABC

7. Emma Stone

emma stone cat

ABC

6. Jennifer Garner

jen garner duck vagina

ABC

