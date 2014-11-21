The Absolute Meanest Tweets Ever Featured In Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Celebrities Read Mean Tweets’ Segment

One of these days, Jimmy Kimmel’s “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” segment will get old. Today is not that day, not when no-good people are telling Chris Pratt to f*ck off and hoping everyone has a good weekend…except Lisa Kudrow. There have now been eight installments in the “Mean Tweets” series, not including the music- and sports-themed ones, all of which have been fantastic, although Sofia Vergara’s is The Empire Strikes Back of the franchise. We’ve told you how the famous people choose their burns — now let’s count down the 10 meanest tweets.
I will never understand why a pretty woman sounding like she has a dick in her mouth could be considered a bad thing. Maybe the person who tweeted that is a gay man? Or a straight woman? I don’t even know.
Her reply was perfect, too. Makes me wonder if someone wrote it for her, or if she thought of it off the cuff. If the latter, she’s the woman for me!
@Lothar of the Hill People What was the reply?
@Squish78
“What’s wrong with having a dick in your mouth?”
@Tio Rob Shit. Now I need a napkin.
Rob Lowe’s was my favorite.
yeah that was brutally simple
I thought Chloe Moretz’s response (“You must have a really bleached asshole”) was pretty good.
all I got out of that is that I want to be in Chloe Moretz’s asshole.
@meowmix – She’s, um, 17…
Get there before the hair?
17 is legal…somewhere…
Good thing I’m only 45, because that would be weird if I was older
THAT’S already weird….
Cat piss.. Every time.
I still like that “like his face puts him to sleep” one.
I dont know the guy what its about tho