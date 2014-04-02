Meet The Actors And Porn Stars Who Joined The Fourth Season Of 'Game Of Thrones'

The fourth season of Game of Thrones kicks off this Sunday, April 6th, and the show — as it does every season — is adding lots of new characters. That is necessary on a show that has killed off nearly 100 characters over three seasons, although new faces often mean more plotlines, which often means less screen time for some of the favorites and a tad more confusion in the opening episodes as we adjust to all the new faces. To help ease you into the fourth season premiere, I’ve done some quick background search on 16 of the new faces set to join the fourth season — in small roles and large — so that you can familiarize yourself ahead of the premiere.
1. Jessica Jensen (unknown role) is a British adult film actress, who has appeared in over 30 (hardcore) adult films since 2011. In fact, she was also named best newcomer. You can follow her on Twitter, and her work is very easy to find (link to page that links to NSFW videos).
2. Samantha Bentley (unknown role) is another prolific British adult films star, having starred in over 40 films. She was named UKAP’s Best Female Performer in 2013, and won AVN’s award for Best Group Sex Scene the same year. Her work can be found here.
3. Sarine Sofair (Lhara) is primarily a British stage actress, though she did appear as a friend of the title character in Keira Knightley’s Anna Karenina. You can follow her on Twitter.
4. Aeryn Walker (Craster’s wife) is an Australian amateur adult film actress. She is really excited about her small role on Game of Thrones. “F**k Yeah!”
5. Joseph Gatt (Thenn Warg) was the Albino in Banshee, the Frost Giant villain, Grundroth, in Thor, and the motion capture performer and likeness for Kratos from the acclaimed video game God Of War. Here’s a terrifying photo of him with a cat on his Twitter. (The woman in the photo with him below is his girlfriend Mercy Malick, who is also an actress).
6. Pedro Pascal (Prince Oberyn Martell, known as the “Red Viper of Dorne”) was in The Adjustment Bureau, recurring in The Good Wife and Lights Out (among many other things) and, apparently, is dating American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson.
7. Octavia Alexandru (Child of the Forest (Rumored)) is a child model, actress, and dancer. In fact, she was a finalist in the Got to Dance reality show competition. She’s very good.
8. Mark Gatiss (Tycho Nestoris) is many things, most notably a writer on Doctor Who and Sherlock, where he has also played roles (including Mycroft in Sherlock). He’s obviously a very popular British actor, and is married (civilly) to another British actor, Ian Hallard.
9. Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand) is a British actress probably best known for her work in Rome, Luther and most recently, Almost Human on Fox.
10. Roger Ashton-Griffiths (Lord Mace Tyrell (the “Fat Flower”)) is a veteran British actor is recognizable from numerous projects, including Knight’s Tale, Gangs of New York, and The Thief, His Wife, His Cook, and His Lover.
11. Deirdre Monaghan (Morag) is a British actress with extensive stage and television work. Here’s her full CV, with pictures.
12. Daniel Rabin (Lord Blackmont) is a British television actor who has been in, among other shows, Spooks and Eastenders. You can watch his acting reel here.
13. Alisdair Simpson (Ser Donnel Waynwood, the Knight of the Gate) is another British stage and television actor, although his distinctive voice also makes him one of the most recognizable narrators of documentaries in England.
14. Brenock O’Connor (Boy in Hamlet) is a British child actor who has appeared in a couple of British TV series. He’s the lead kid in this PSA for CPR (parodying the role of Vinnie Jones in a similar ad).
15. Lu Corfield (Mole’s Town madam) is best known for her role in the British daytime soap opera Doctors.
16. Rupert Vansittart (Lord Yohn Royce, aka Bronze Yohn) is a British character actor best known for his work in the British miniseries Pride and Prejudice, and as Lord Bottom in Braveheart.
Fuck yeah, Red Viper.
Also, the Albino was terrifying on Banshee. One of the brutal TV deaths of all-time.
*most brutal
He looks like a bald William Fichner
William Fichner is creepy looking already.
That’s one thing about Banshee… extras and good guys die pretty conventionally, but when someone has earned a death it’s never conventional.
Oh my God, I am finishing up the first season of Banshee and holy moses the albino was awesomely creepy.
The albino death might be my favorite Banshee death. That’s saying something too.
I think violent albino deaths are nice because of the dramatic color contrast.
Can anybody explain (without spoilers) who of these above characters I should be the most excited about?
I WILL END YOU IF THERE ARE SPOILERS.
Red Viper of Dorne, probably.
He’s not listed here, but Vince Klortho is going to be a part of some really exciting scenes.
Or any of the various porn stars as they will be nekkid.
Red Viper for sure.
Definitely the Red Viper, who is one of the more memorable characters in the series and possibly Ellaria Sand (his main mistress).
Bronze Yohn is a fan favorite in a Boba Fett way (interesting background character who doesn’t actually get much screen time.)
Mace Tyrell is important as the patriarch of the Tyrells and probably should have been introduced sooner, but he mainly plays the role of rich buffoon who no one really respects.
“Thenn Warg” might be the TV version of an interesting minor character who controls a bunch of animals (including a polar bear)
The rest are fairly minor, and in some cases are probably composite characters invented for the show.
Definitely the red viper – Oberyn Martell. Premier Badass. Really hope the actor does a good job.
Mace Tyrell should hopefully be pretty entertaining, being a buffoon and sucking up to Tywin.
Red Viper.
Red Viper has the best upcoming scene that I have been waiting for since reading it in the book.
@TediousBoar. Varamyr is the warg, not the Magnar. So is this guy playing the Magnar or Varamyr? Not clear. And how did the new Mountain that Rides get left out? He’s going to kick ass this season.
The Red Viper is the most overrated character in the entire series and it almost annoys me that book readers are getting non-reader hopes up.
@NoHeadStark I agree, the list needs more Mountain
[www.uproxx.com]
First, 40 movies does not exactly make someone a prolific porn star. That’s called being in the business for a month.
Why did I think Sarah Paulson was gay? She has a boyfriend?
Craster’s wife is a Walker? nice coincidence.
Not sure how I feel about all using porn stars for all the inevitable nude scenes when I can already see them naked on my monitor. Seems like a wasted opportunity to show nudity that I could already see in more explicit form. Then again, I suppose it will be nice to see them in GoT, and then SEE THEM on the interwebs.
I was scratching my head over the Sarah Paulson bit. She is gay. I think she and Pascal are like besties.
I, for one, approve of former Porn Star casting…
I was hoping for more to be honest.
If you can pretend to enjoy some of those scenes you can act.
What about Fat Walda!?
I thought Sarah Paulson was gay?
@lubz102 She’s bisexual. From wiki — I know, I know, the most legit of sources, heh:
‘Paulson stated that she only dated men before her (2 year) relationship with Cherry Jones, and that she has not been in a relationship since her breakup with Jones, but that she is open to relationships with women and men going forward.’
So…. she likes both sides….. of the wall?
FINALLY, some hardcore anal on GOT. About time, Samantha Bentley.
The actress who plays Shae did quite a few anal scenes during her porn career. Sahara Knite, who played one of Bron’s prostitutes in the Black Water episode, had anal sex in almost every scene during her porn career.
I know way too much about porn.
I know she was in porn, didnt know that part though. You can never know too much about porn.
I know way too much about porn.
____________________________________________________________________
One can never know too much about porn….
Thank you @Antbaby Machete Squad Leader. Next up; stats.
Indira Varma was never on Almost Human. She was however buttass nekkid in ‘Kama Sutra’ which deserves all the eyeballs.
I think Dustin was thinking of Human Target. I know this because this is how I convinced my mother (sadly, Human Target’s #1 fan) to watch Luther.
Luther is great, Human Target was stupid fun. Chi McBride was on the show, that’s all I needed.
ZOE!!! Now if GOT could somehow get Idris Elba involved, it would be the undisputed greatest show of all time. John Luther on Game of Thrones, just went 6 to midnight…
Thanks for clearing that up.
I remember her most from Torchwood season one.
When are we going to get the cool Greyjoy brothers?
well if you saw how they left ‘yara’ at the end of last season I have no clue how they are going to bring the greyjoy story back around
*Spoilers*
If I remember right in the books she says she searched for Theon in the ruins of Winterfell, and she does have some battles like taking Deepwood Mote, so she’ll maybe do that for a bit until news of her father’s death drags her back for that plot the season after this one?
The Greyjoy arc, while interesting, is perhaps the most touch-and-go of the whole shooting match.
Doesn’t the Kingsmoot happen in the beginning of ASoS?
Joseph Gatt was absolutely terrifying on Banshee. Just looking at him I think of that character. His scenes on Banshee were awesome, and he may have one of the most violent deaths in tv history.
I like Mark Gatiss a lot, and he makes a picture-perfect Tycho Nestoris.
I always thought tycho nestoris was of the same ethnicity of syrio fore
Me too, but I always pictured Syrio as white. I have a poor imagination.
Heh, Lord Bottom. Wonder if his first name is Power.
Seriously. With all the porn stars, how is that role not played by one?
Maybe he just likes catfish.
Where the fuck is Coldhands?
he’s hanging out with strong belwas
God I am sad there has been no Strong Belwas.
I get why they cut him, but I’m sad about it too. I hope we are getting Brown Ben because y’know it’ll matter to have him in the show.
Dang…I’m going to have to visit the GoT wiki to remember who some of these fuckers are. Other than the Red Viper, Bronze Yohn, and Elaria Sand, I don’t have a clue who the others are.
And I read all seven books back to back!
/adjusts monocle
Jesus, I lived on that site while I read the damn books let alone watching the show.
There’s a pretty good iPhone ASOIAF encyclopedia, too.
The film is called “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.”
Whether or not the Red Viper is dating Sarah Paulson, pretty sure he banged Lena Headey. They looked pretty chummy on her Instagram, think I saw it on a previous Uproxx post.
Uh is Joseph Gatt one of the engineers from Prometheus here to kill us with biological weapons?
And Ctrl+Shift+N
Great Grandma I’d Like to Face Fuck?
GGILFF knows what I’m talking about.
Would bang.
“Are your screen shoots attached to your resume?”
“Yes.”
“OH! I see.”
/has no idea how auditions work.
Jessica Jensen was voted best NEWCUMMER in 2011. FYP.
Samantha is also a good athlete and having curving body as appeared in his first adult movie [goo.gl] and the best ever.
IM LOOKING FOR PORN STARS HER IWANT TO START TO LEARN ABOUT FUCK AND GET MY MONEY
IM STAY IN KENYA IM LOOKING FOR BIG COCK CAN FUCK MY PUSSY VERY WEEL.IM HERE FOR PORN ONLY.ANY MEN?
Jt tj
I want a become a killer actor